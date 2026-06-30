A man in his 40s has been arrested after a suspected arson attack at an Islamic prayer hall in Dublin

The fire at Al Madinah Hall on Talbot Street was extinguished by the Dublin Fire Brigade, with no injuries reported

The Irish Muslim Council has condemned the incident as a “deeply disturbing assault on a place of worship” and called for unity against fear and hatred

A man in his 40s has been arrested following a suspected arson attack at the Al Madinah Hall on Talbot Street, Dublin.

The incident occurred at about 15:35 local time on Monday, June 29, 2026. Gardaí confirmed that the man is being detained at a police station in the Dublin north city area as part of the ongoing investigation.

Gardaí investigation continues as man is arrested after suspected arson attack at Dublin Islamic prayer hall. Photo credit: Mostafa Darwish/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Fire extinguished by Dublin fire brigade

According to BBC, the blaze caused damage to the property but was quickly brought under control by the Dublin Fire Brigade. No injuries were reported.

Gardaí have stated that they are following a definite line of inquiry and do not believe the attack is linked to racist or far-right elements, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.

Irish muslim council condemns attack

The Irish Muslim Council described the incident as “a deeply disturbing assault on a place of worship and an attack on the fundamental values of peace, religious freedom and community safety that Ireland holds dear.”

Chairperson Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri added:

“We will not be intimidated by those who seek to divide our communities through fear and hatred. We remain committed to working with people of all faiths and backgrounds to uphold the values of mutual respect, justice and peaceful coexistence.”

Gardaí have appealed to the public for assistance, urging anyone with information or footage related to the incident to come forward. Their investigation remains active as they work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the suspected arson.

Irish Muslim Council condemns attack on Dublin place of worship and calls for unity. Photo credit: Mostafa Darwish/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Woman in the UK narrates scary midnight Uber incident

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman in the UK shared a scary experience she had in an Uber when a group of young boys stoned her and the driver in the middle of the night with something she didn’t expect. She detailed the incident in a video that has drawn massive attention online, with many people taking to the comment section to react.

The woman said the attack happened while she was in an Uber, and suddenly, the car came under attack from some boys in the middle of the night. According to a post she made via her TikTok page, @just.muheenat, she revealed that she was terrified throughout the incident. She explained that the car was at a traffic stop when the boys began to throw eggs at the Uber. At first, she thought they were throwing stones until after the ride ended.

In the TikTok video, she added that she initially thought the car windows would break because the impact felt like stones hitting the vehicle. She also mentioned that the driver told her such incidents often happen even in the presence of police and other witnesses.

Source: Legit.ng