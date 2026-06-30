Five young footballers tragically die in a road accident while en route to a match

Governor Idris directs swift emergency measures and visits victims' families

Kebbi government provides N20 million support to bereaved families and injured victims

Five young footballers have died in a road accident while travelling from Ambursa area of Birnin Kebbi to participate in a friendly football match in Kebbi State.

The accident occurred along Airport Road in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area when a Toyota Sienna vehicle conveying 18 people reportedly lost control and somersaulted.

Tragedy strikes as five footballers lose lives in crash en route to game in Kebbi. Photo credit: @KBStGovt

Source: Twitter

The Kebbi state government confirmed the incident, describing the deaths as a painful loss to the Ambursa community and the state, Daily Trust reported.

Governor Idris visits victims, families

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abubakar Umar Dutsinmari, who visited the District Head of Ambursa on behalf of Governor Nasir Idris, said the governor witnessed the crash and took part in rescue efforts.

He added that the governor immediately directed emergency measures to provide assistance to those injured in the accident.

Dutsinmari described the incident as a tragedy that affected not only the families of the victims but the entire Kebbi State.

To support the affected families, the commissioner presented N20 million to the families of the five deceased footballers, N1 million each to injured victims and N2 million to other occupants of the vehicle on behalf of the governor.

Community appreciates government support

Responding to the gesture, the District Head of Ambursa, Alhaji Isah Haruna Rasheed, thanked Governor Idris for his quick response and financial support to the victims, Vanguard reported.

He expressed appreciation for the government’s intervention during what he described as a difficult moment for the community.

16 people die in Kogi auto crash

16 people have died in a road accident on the Lokoja–Okene highway in Kogi state on Friday, May 8. The crash happened around 9:20 am near Aku village along the Osara axis of the highway.

Authorities attributed the crash to fatigue, stating that the vehicle, reportedly on top speed, veered off the road and plunged under a bridge.

Source: Legit.ng