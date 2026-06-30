Breaking: 5 Top Youth Footballers Die in Car Accident as Details Emerge
- Five young footballers tragically die in a road accident while en route to a match
- Governor Idris directs swift emergency measures and visits victims' families
- Kebbi government provides N20 million support to bereaved families and injured victims
Five young footballers have died in a road accident while travelling from Ambursa area of Birnin Kebbi to participate in a friendly football match in Kebbi State.
The accident occurred along Airport Road in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area when a Toyota Sienna vehicle conveying 18 people reportedly lost control and somersaulted.
The Kebbi state government confirmed the incident, describing the deaths as a painful loss to the Ambursa community and the state, Daily Trust reported.
Governor Idris visits victims, families
The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abubakar Umar Dutsinmari, who visited the District Head of Ambursa on behalf of Governor Nasir Idris, said the governor witnessed the crash and took part in rescue efforts.
He added that the governor immediately directed emergency measures to provide assistance to those injured in the accident.
Dutsinmari described the incident as a tragedy that affected not only the families of the victims but the entire Kebbi State.
To support the affected families, the commissioner presented N20 million to the families of the five deceased footballers, N1 million each to injured victims and N2 million to other occupants of the vehicle on behalf of the governor.
Community appreciates government support
Responding to the gesture, the District Head of Ambursa, Alhaji Isah Haruna Rasheed, thanked Governor Idris for his quick response and financial support to the victims, Vanguard reported.
He expressed appreciation for the government’s intervention during what he described as a difficult moment for the community.
16 people die in Kogi auto crash
16 people have died in a road accident on the Lokoja–Okene highway in Kogi state on Friday, May 8. The crash happened around 9:20 am near Aku village along the Osara axis of the highway.
Authorities attributed the crash to fatigue, stating that the vehicle, reportedly on top speed, veered off the road and plunged under a bridge.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944