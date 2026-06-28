A Venezuelan mother has been hailed as a hero after sacrificing her life to save her daughter during the powerful earthquakes near Caracas

The disaster has left at least 920 people dead and more than 3,000 injured, with rescuers still searching through rubble for survivors

Among the victims are football players, family members, and public figures, as communities across Venezuela mourn devastating losses

A Venezuelan mother has died while saving her daughter during the devastating earthquakes that struck the country, according to footballer Héctor Bello and local media.

Bello’s wife, Andrea, was named by Venezuelan outlets as the woman who gave her life to protect their toddler during the twin quakes near Caracas.

Venezuelan mother saves daughter during deadly earthquakes in Caracas. Photo credit: Federico PARRA / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

On Instagram, Bello wrote:

"I'll tell her the story of how you saved her, my love - how you gave your own life for our daughter, how you were a brave woman who never abandoned her, even as you took your last breaths."

Héctor Bello’s emotional tribute

According to BBC, Bello shared a series of posts describing his grief and his daughter’s survival. He confirmed that his daughter and her aunt were receiving treatment in hospital: "My daughter and her aunt are doing well, they won't be discharged today - they're staying at the hospital. Thank you so much for supporting me through this immense pain," he wrote on Friday overnight.

In another post, Bello expressed his anguish:

"How do I explain to your daughter that you lost your life to save hers, and that I wasn't there to do anything? How do I explain it? Give me strength now."

Earthquake death toll rises

Rescuers are continuing to search through rubble after the twin quakes near Caracas killed at least 920 people and injured more than 3,000. Many victims are still missing following the disaster, which struck on Wednesday.

Local football organisation Cumaná de Campeones confirmed Andrea’s death, stating: "We regret to report that the partner of footballer Héctor Bello 'Kike' - originally from Cumana - was found dead in the rubble following the earthquake that struck the country. Their daughter, however, survived the collapse of the building where the entire family resided."

US outlet Univision also reported her death.

Football community mourns losses

The Venezuelan football community has been deeply affected. Caracas Fútbol Club confirmed that under-18s player Razan Sijaa died alongside family members at their home in La Guaira. The club wrote:

"His joy, dedication, and camaraderie will accompany us in every step of the institution."

Club Sport San Agustín also mourned the death of Victor Palacios, saying he left an "indelible mark" on their academy. The Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) added that Palacios had played for Marítimo de La Guaira.

Former Miss Venezuela Giselle Reyes revealed that her mother died after the earthquakes caused her building in La Guaira to collapse. Reyes explained that her mother suffered a fatal heart attack from the shock and impact of the disaster. The nurse caring for her mother survived and was rescued alive.

Football community mourns players lost in Venezuela quakes. Photo credit: Federico PARRA / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Venezuela earthquake death toll could exceed 10,000

Legit.ng earlier reported that Back-to-back powerful earthquakes have killed at least 32 people, injured 700, and collapsed buildings in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas. It was gathered that many people were at home celebrating a national holiday when the quakes struck at 18:04 local time.

Source: Legit.ng