Social media influencer Mummy's Gyal shared a video revealing new details about the disappearance of Dubai influencer Chinaza Chukwuyere

Chinaza was last seen at Shoreline with her boyfriend Hakeem and his friends after the two returned from Dubai

Hakeem reportedly told police that Chinaza is dead, claiming his friends were responsible while denying knowledge of where her body is

A disturbing update has emerged in the case of missing Nigerian Dubai-based influencer Chinaza Chukwuyere, with fellow social media personality Mummy's Gyal claiming that her boyfriend Hakeem has confessed to police that she is dead.

In a video posted to her page on Saturday, August 15, 2026, Mummy's Gyal disclosed that she was directly contacted with information about Chinaza's whereabouts.

Reactions as Naija Dubai Influencer Chinaza Chukwuyere allegedly killed by lover and friends. Photo credit@mummysgyal

Source: Instagram

According to her, Chinaza and Hakeem had returned together from Dubai before she went missing. The last confirmed sighting of Chinaza was at Shoreline, Lekki, where she had been with Hakeem and a group of his friends.

Hakeem's confession to police about Chinaza's whereabouts

Mummys Gyal further stated that Hakeem has since admitted to police that Chinaza is no longer alive, though he placed the blame for her death squarely on his friends. He also told investigators that he does not know the location of her body.

However, CCTV footage from the last location where the group was seen together reportedly tells a different story.

According to Mummy's Gyal, the footage shows Hakeem himself covering the camera at the moment Chinaza's body was being removed from the scene, raising serious questions about the extent of his involvement.

Mummys Gyal claims Naija Dubai influencer Chinaza Chukwuyerehas been allegedly killed by lover and friends. Photo credit@mummysgyal

Source: Instagram

Police search for Hakeem's friends

Mummys Gyal said police have launched a search for Hakeem's associates and shared photos of the individuals in question in her post, urging the public to take note.

The revelations have since sparked widespread outrage online, with many Nigerians expressing grief and anger over what appears to be a case of foul play.

Here is the Instagram video made by Mummy Gyal giving information about missing Chinza below:

Fans react to Mummy Gyal's video

@princealex185 commented:

"For the facts they are Yoruba boys, it's a case of money Rituals "

@ominsrex wrote:

"Even if she went to do runs, no one has the right to take a life. May God give her justice."

@treasuregold2025 reacted:

"When I saw the pic of the supposed boyfriend, I weak. What is this???? Can't women just be busy with their lives and leave men for once????"

@nneoma_nancy3 stated:

"Nah lie oooo. That boyfriend was the main person that killed her..He gave them access to."

@wami_ehom shared:

"Boyfriend of 6yrs kill girlfriend God abeg"

@knight_jason_hawkwood said:

"@mummys_gyal first and foremost that's a big lie …. Her boyfriend's friends cannot kpai her without his consent, it either the police is covering something or the boyfriend has not been tortured by someone like me"

Brand influencer Brianna Johnson shot dead

Legit.ng had reported that brand influencer Brianna Johnson was tragically shot dead while travelling in a green SUV with two other people.

According to reports, the SUV was being followed by another vehicle when the assailants allegedly opened fire, fatally shooting the influencer.

Her death sparked reactions and speculation among fans, with many taking to social media to share theories about what may have happened before the fatal incident.

Source: Legit.ng