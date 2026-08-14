Australia's Department of Home Affairs published the official rules that applicants must follow when sitting the citizenship test

The rules ban the use of mobile phones, smart watches, laptops, and any other electronic devices during the test

Applicants who break any of the rules risk having their test result voided and their citizenship application refused

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined five strict rules that all foreign nationals must observe when sitting the country's citizenship test, with serious consequences for anyone who fails to comply.

The rules apply to all applicants attending a citizenship test session, regardless of whether they are taking the Standard Test, which carries a 45-minute time limit, or the Assisted Test, which allows 90 minutes for completion.

Australia lists 5 rules foreigners must follow during citizenship test. Photo: darcimic

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5 rules for Australia's citizenship test

1. No electronic devices

According to the Department of Home Affairs, applicants are forbidden from using any mobile phones or electronic devices during the test. This includes laptops, cameras, smart watches, and smart glasses.

2. No speaking

Candidates must also remain silent throughout the session and may only speak with the Test Facilitator when necessary.

3. Don't bring in books

Bringing in books, notes, or any supplementary materials is also strictly prohibited.

4. Don't copy answers

Copying answers from another person sitting the test is prohibited.

5. Complete test within designated time

Finally, all applicants are required to complete the test within the designated time frame allocated to their test type.

The department has made the consequences of non-compliance clear. If any of these rules are broken, officials reserve the right to rule that the applicant has not successfully completed the test, which can result in the citizenship application being refused outright.

What happens after Australian citizenship test

Once the test is completed, the department continues processing the applicant's citizenship application. If additional information is needed, or when a decision has been reached, applicants are notified in writing.

For those who pass and receive approval, the journey to citizenship is not yet complete. Successful applicants must attend an official citizenship ceremony before they are formally recognised as Australian citizens. An invitation letter is typically sent out around four weeks before the ceremony date.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng