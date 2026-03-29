Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo has unveiled a new estate in Lagos state using a sports-themed design

The estate features 14 streets named after EPL clubs, showcasing Nigeria's love for football and unity

The respected cleric said the estate addresses Nigeria's housing deficit, offering experiences beyond just living spaces for homeowners and investors

Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos state - Renowned Nigerian pastor, Mathew Ashimolow, has launched his second estate, named before with a focus on community living, sports-themed design and flexible housing options.

Speaking at the unveiling event on Thursday, March 26, in Lagos, Pastor Ashimolowo said the new development follows the earlier Makarios Luxury Place and is designed to bring Nigerians together through what he described as four core pillars: family, friendship, fun and football.

Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo, during a tour of Makarios Champion’s Place, highlights the vision behind the sports-themed estate in Ibeju-Lekki. Photo credit: Pastor Ashimolowo

Source: UGC

“This is the second estate we are launching,” the senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) said, adding that the naming reflects Nigerians’ love for sports and the desire to foster unity.

Sports-themed: Estate named after football clubs

According to Pastor Ashimolowo, the estate features 14 streets named after prominent football clubs in the English Premier League, including Chelsea, Manchester, and Liverpool.

Makarios Champion’s Place sits on 23 hectares, equivalent to about 58 acres, with around 470 sellable plots, he said. About 70 plots had already been sold before the official launch.

Within the estate is The Villlagio, described as an “estate inside an estate”, which will host apartment buildings. Pastor Ashimolowo said 11 buildings are planned, each comprising multiple units tailored to different buyers, including one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, as well as studio options.

He added that about 46 apartments (out of about 200) had already been sold after roadshows in New York and London.

Construction plan and timeline

At the symbolic laying of the foundation at the launching event on Thursday, Ashimolowo said piling works for the buildings have begun.

Each five-floor structure will be supported by 60 piles due to the scale and safety requirements, he said.

The company projects a 24-month payment plan for buyers, with construction completion expected within 16 to 18 months.

“One of the reasons we give 24 months is that piling can take three to four months,” Ashiimolowo said.

Infrastructure and energy plans

On infrastructure, Ashimolowo said Makarios would provide electricity but adopt overhead cabling instead of underground systems due to rising costs.

He added that the estate is also considering solar power options for individual homes and alternative waste management systems that eliminate traditional soakaways.

“The cost of electricity has gone through the roof,” he said, noting that similar overhead systems are used in parts of the United States.

Pricing model and market concerns

Pastor Ashimolowo said the project offers interest-free payment plans over 24 months as part of efforts to make the development affordable.

He acknowledged rising construction costs, particularly cement prices, which he said have significantly increased, affecting developers’ ability to maintain initial pricing. The cleric stressed that Makarios aims to remain transparent with buyers, noting that the project is tied to his name and reputation as a respected cleric.

Diaspora investment and Lagos outlook

Ashimolowo, who organises an annual crusade which features philanthropic gestures and medical outreach for less privileged Nigerians, said the apartments are being marketed to Nigerians in the diaspora, highlighting opportunities for short-term rental income through managed Airbnb services.

He also pointed to projections that Lagos could become the world’s largest city by 2050, describing the trend as a driver of future real estate demand.

“People will be looking for good Airbnbs,” he said, adding that investors could earn income without residing in Nigeria.

Pastor Ashimolowo said Makarios is committed to delivering the project to standard, citing previous developments and ongoing demand as indicators of confidence in the brand.

In his remark, the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Oluwafemi Odunlami, said Makarios is focused on delivering long-term value beyond housing.

“At Makarios, we are committed to more than building properties. We don’t just build properties for people to live in. We are focused on creating real and lasting value for investors, for homeowners, and of course, the communities where we serve,” he said.

Noting that some may ask why some streets have been named after the EPL clubs, the COO said some streets could also be named after Nigerian football clubs.

"Nigeria's housing deficits between 17m and 22m units"

Also, managing director Oluwafemi Adeliba said the company is addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit, estimated at between 17 million and 22 million units, by focusing on experience-driven developments rather than just housing supply.

“Makarios is not just in the business of building estates… we are creating experiences,” he said, noting that each development includes complementary facilities such as recreational and commercial space.

He described real estate demand in Lagos as structural, driven by population growth and urban migration.

“Real estate demand in Lagos is not a trend… it is a demographic certainty,” he said.

Adeliba added that the company prioritises secure titles, regulatory compliance and infrastructure-led planning, while also targeting diaspora investors seeking asset appreciation and rental income.

Pastor Ashimolowo says The Villagio is "an estate within an estate". Photo credit: Pastor Ashimolowo

Source: UGC

Pastor Ashimolowo shows off multi-billion naira estate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Ashimolowo showed off a sprawling estate (his first estate) in the city of Lagos.

The popular preacher was seen in a trending TikTok video explaining some of the impressive infrastructure in the estate.

"Mechanical, electrical and plumbing of Makarios is costing us N9 billion. Layout for this estate, N120 million. Survey, 2-300 million. C of O, over a billion. And for us to build something that is truly legacy, the foundation is N3 billion. The infrastructure in this estate is running into N10 billion. Makarios is changing the narrative in this corridor," he said.

Source: Legit.ng