Rihanna's Fenty Beauty sent Ayra Starr a congratulatory package and flowers to celebrate her new album release

Ayra Starr dropped her 16-track third studio album, Starrgirl, on August 14 via Mavin Records and Republic Records

The album featured collaborations with Wizkid, Rema, ZAYN and Leon Thomas, recorded across Lagos, New York and Los Angeles

Rihanna's cosmetic company, Fenty Beauty, has shown love to Ayra Starr in a big way, sending the Afrobeats star a congratulatory gift and flowers to mark the arrival of her highly anticipated third studio album.

Ayra Starr, whose real name is Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, took to her Instagram story to share the sweet gesture from the global beauty brand, sending fans into a frenzy over the acknowledgement from Rihanna's empire.

Ayra Starr's third studio album Starr Girl makes waves after release. Credit: ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Ayra Starr Drops Starrgirl

The 16-track album, Starrgirl, officially dropped on August 14 through Mavin Records and Republic Records, arriving two years after her critically acclaimed second project, The Year I Turned 21.

Recorded in Lagos, New York and Los Angeles, the album boasts an impressive list of collaborators including Wizkid, Rema, ZAYN and Leon Thomas.

Ayra Starr has described Starrgirl as a reflection of her identity across multiple worlds, drawing from the diverse cultures, cities and lived experiences that have defined her journey so far. On first listen, tracks like Dangerous and Pressure featuring Leon Thomas are among the standout moments on the project.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ayra Starr’s mother took to the streets to promote her daughter’s third studio album.

A screenshot of Ayra Starr's Instagram story post is below:

Ayra Starr's fans throws shade at Tyla following support from Rihanna. Credit: ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Fenty Beauty's Gesture Towards Ayra Starr

The news of Fenty Beauty's congratulatory package sent social media users into an excited frenzy, with many pointing out what the moment meant for Ayra Starr's growing global profile.

@jbydelia commented:

"This is enough for Don Jazzy even if he couldn't marry Rihanna. At least Ayra star fit cut one part of the flower give am"

@aondokatorr reacted:

"Like who doesn't like Ayra Gyal is so lovable. Dangerous my best song so farr"

@oyinniwura1 wrote:

"We know Rihanna likes our girl"

@clare_enya shared:

"South Africans on TikTok go wail today, they said tyla big pass Rihanna 😂"

@l.o.n.e_k.i.d added:

"Tyla go wan cry"

@becca_blond said:

"That's why Tyler is crying"

South Africa clarifies Ayra Starr's visa denial

Legit.ng previously reported that South Africa’s Consul-General Prof Bobby Moroe revealed the real reason Ayra Starr was denied a visa in February 2024 was due to a documentation error.

He explained that her team submitted a yellow fever certificate from the wrong country, which led to the rejection but had nothing to do with her celebrity status or nationality.

Moroe added that the issue was later resolved, and Ayra Starr was granted a one-year visa to perform in South Africa.

Source: Legit.ng