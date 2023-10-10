Popular podcaster Emmanuel Taymesan has listed the qualities that make him an excellent boyfriend to ladies

According to him, he is hilarious, a handsome guy, and spiritual, which are some of the things ladies would love

The Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) aka NEPA took the light while trying to hype all his important features; he screamed and couldn't continue with his speech

Popular podcaster Emmanuel Taymesan has unveiled the funny part of his personality on social media. In one of his posts, he told his friend that he was ready to start a relationship.

His friend challenged him that he does not have the qualities of a good boyfriend, so he decided to list three things that make him a lady's man.

Taymesan says he is a good boyfriend Photo Credit @taymesan

Source: Instagram

Taymesan says he is funny, spirit-filled, and handsome

In the clip, he stated that he is good-looking and that ladies love guys they can show off in public because of their looks.

Taymesan also said that he is spiritual and wouldn't be fighting with his girlfriend because the holy spirit will mediate between them.

Lastly, he revealed that he is a very humorous person but has just been shying away from showing that side of him so that people will not think he is crazy.

See the clip here:

Fans react to Taymesan's video

Netizens have reacted to the recording made by Taymesan about the qualities that set him apart as a good lover. Here are some of the responses.

@goodiegoodieng:

"@taymesan_ what about money?"

@_kaylechi_"

"Oh my Lord! . I need a part 2! The Qualities are on high voltage and Nepa can’t take it."

@benjour93:

"Deacon Even nepa know that you."

@dscreamy_:

"Nepa self shock, vex take light."

@chutexfrancis:

"I too like this guy abeg……visa on arrival make me love am."

@anumiide:

"Nepa said you are lying."

@arkskinedwinnieh:

"This principality wey wan form against get as e be oo, but why you scream lai that na."

@kv_by_kelvin_:

"Even Nepa couldn't take it!!! They had to take the light like will you gerrrrouttt from here ,they off light upon your head."

@bomaakpore:

"It’s the spirit filled for me."

@sunky.o:

"Nepa said “No way we are accomplice to this Lie .“

