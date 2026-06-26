The Nigerian Army commissioned five-unit Corporal and Below Quarters at TA Lagbaja Cantonment, boosting welfare for personnel

Commander Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers Major General ST Shafaru led the ceremony on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Waidi Shaibu

Construction firm Heighest Ventures Limited executed the project, pledging continued partnership with the military on future infrastructure

The Nigerian Army has commissioned the renovated five-unit Corporal and Below Quarters at the TA Lagbaja Cantonment, reaffirming its dedication to improving the living conditions of its personnel.

The commissioning ceremony was conducted on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, by the Commander of the Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers, Major General ST Shafaru.

Nigerian Army Commissions Renovated Soldiers' Quarters at TA Lagbaja Cantonment

Source: Twitter

Speaking at the event, Major General Shafaru stressed that decent accommodation is a critical component of the Chief of Army Staff's "Soldiers First" culture. He noted that the renovation reflects the Army leadership's resolve to raise the standard of living for officers and soldiers, while creating a more conducive environment for them and their families.

Barracks infrastructure across Nigeria

The Commander of 9 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Ayokunle Owolabi, commended the Chief of Army Staff for his sustained investment in barracks renovation and development across the country. He assured that the newly commissioned facility would be properly maintained and put to effective use for the benefit of personnel.

Legit.ng gathers that the project was executed by Heighest Ventures Limited. The company's Managing Director, Engineer Adewumi Oyekola, expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Army for entrusting the firm with the assignment, describing it as a privilege. He stated that the renovation was carried out with strict adherence to engineering best practices, quality assurance standards and timely project delivery.

Firm pledges continued partnership

The Chief Executive Officer of Heighest Ventures Limited, Mr Olaniyi Odina, also thanked the Nigerian Army for the opportunity to contribute to military infrastructure development. He emphasised that the project's successful completion reflects the company's commitment to professionalism, innovation and quality craftsmanship.

Nigerian Army Commissions Renovated Soldiers' Quarters at TA Lagbaja Cantonment

Source: Twitter

Mr Odina further assured the Chief of Army Staff of Heighest Ventures Limited's readiness to continue partnering with the military in delivering durable, high-quality infrastructure that supports operational effectiveness and improves personnel welfare across the country.

Source: Legit.ng