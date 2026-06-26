Hilda Baci condemned online users for targeting her 15-year-old brother after a playful family video went viral

The celebrity chef stated that some people went as far as editing the teenager's photos to ridicule him online

She reminded social media users that there is a real child behind the screen and urged Nigerians to show more compassion

Celebrity chef Hilda Baci has publicly defended her 15-year-old brother after a harmless family video unexpectedly became the centre of online ridicule.

The Guinness World Record holder expressed disappointment that what started as a fun moment shared on her Snapchat account quickly spread across different social media platforms, where some internet users began making fun of the teenager.

Hilda said many people chose to mock a child who had done nothing more than appear in a video with his elder sister.

Hilda Baci condemns online users for targeting her 15-year-old brother after a playful family video went viral. Photos: Hilda Baci.

Source: Instagram

Taking to her X page, the celebrity chef shared her frustration over the treatment her younger brother has received.

According to Hilda, the original clip was never intended for widespread attention, but after it was reposted by blogs and social media pages, it became material for jokes.

She alleged that some users even altered photographs of the teenager to make him appear bigger, simply to attract engagement online.

"I never imagined that a lighthearted video with my 15-year-old brother would be taken from my Snapchat, reposted across different platforms, and turned into an excuse to bully a child," she wrote.

She continued:

"Adults are editing the image of a 15-year-old boy and publicly mocking him. My brother did nothing except exist in a funny video with his sister."

The chef questioned why grown adults would choose to direct hurtful comments at a teenager.

She reminded social media users that her brother is still growing and should not become the target of online ridicule simply because of a viral moment.

"If your idea of entertainment is tearing down a child, then that's a reflection of your character, not his. He's a child, stop the cruelty," she wrote.

Hilda went on to describe her brother as a kind and loved young boy with a bright future ahead of him.

According to her, no amount of online criticism or manipulated photographs will define who he becomes.

Hilda appealed to Nigerians to think carefully before posting comments online, especially when minors are involved.

She reminded users that every viral image belongs to a real person capable of reading and feeling the effects of negative comments.

She added:

"He's kind. He's loved. He's growing, learning, and becoming the amazing young man I know he will be. I hope, before you type another insult or share another edited image, you remember that there is a real teenager on the other side of your screen reading what you write. Do better."

Watch the video here:

Read Hilda Baci's post here:

Hilda Baci updates bio.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Hilda Baci made changes to her social media bio after she broke the Guinness World Record for the second time.

Hilda Baci had set a new record for the largest serving of Nigerian Jollof rice.

The new change she made to her Instagram bio drew reactions from many of her fans and followers, who celebrated her.

Source: Legit.ng