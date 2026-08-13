A Nigerian man cancelled his church wedding after the bride's church presented him with a list of items and cash they required before conducting the ceremony

The demand list included a live goat, two bags of rice, N50,000 for a marriage certificate, fuel for a generator, and a suit and gown for the General Overseer and his wife

A friend of the groom, Ngoke Victor Dede, shared the list on Facebook on August 5, 2026, asking whether the church was practising Christianity or capitalism

A Nigerian man has reportedly cancelled his church wedding after the bride's congregation handed him what can only be described as an extensive shopping list of demands before they would agree to conduct the ceremony.

Ngoke Victor Dede shared the story on Facebook on August 5, 2026, revealing that his friend had called off the church wedding entirely after receiving the list.

A man reportedly called off his wedding at his bride's church. Stock image of a man for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Maskot Bildbyra, Facebook/Ngoke Victor Dede

Source: Getty Images

Alongside his post, Dede attached a photograph of the document, which he described as looking "more like a supermarket list than a wedding blessing." He questioned openly whether the church was practising Christianity or capitalism.

What the church asked for

The document, labelled a "Church Demand List," covered food, transport, cash, and clothing across multiple categories.

Under food requirements, the list asked for a cooler of rice, 24 crates of minerals, and N30,000 for the church band. Ten ministers were each to receive packaged food, two crates of minerals, and N10,000 apiece.

The musicians were to receive two crates of minerals and N5,000 each, with a stern warning that music and sound systems would not be switched on unless these items were presented before the wedding ceremony began.

Beyond food, the church requested 50 litres of fuel for the generator, a vehicle for the General Overseer's transportation, one live goat, and two bags of rice for the pastor and his wife. The groom was also expected to pay N50,000 for a church marriage certificate, provide a suit for the General Overseer, and purchase a gown for the General Overseer's wife.

Dede confirmed that his friend decided to cancel the church wedding altogether after reviewing the requirements.

See the original Facebook post that sparked the debate:

Nigerians react to the church's list

The post drew swift and wide reaction from Nigerians who weighed in on the demands.

@Promise Miracle said:

"Na lie I no believe, a Church cannot give this kind of list. I dare you to mention the denomination."

@Sunday Loveth said:

"Aaah the list no complete ooo,what about solar light for church, cars for G.O and mummy G.O, school fees for their children, monthly allowance for them, vacation in Dubai every three months, pulpit and offering box for the church since they're mad."

@Uchechukwu Osuagwu said:

"Having gone through the list, I will provide 20 packs of jollof rice, 2 cartons of malt and 5 Litres of petrol or diesel. That's all."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a church had expelled a bride for refusing to sleep with her husband after her wedding.

Pastor abandons couple on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor had refused to carry on with a couple's wedding in the church.

While expressing his disapproval, the pastor cited the groom's immigration status as the reason for his action.

According to the pastor, the groom was not marrying the bride out of love but to obtain Canadian papers.

Source: Legit.ng