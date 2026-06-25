Actress Aunty Ramota has shared surprising details about her relationship with actor Ijoba Lande

The actress addressed public curiosity about her appearance and revealed what her parents told her

She also disclosed why she was disappointed with Nollywood star Odunlade Adekola

Yoruba actress Aunty Ramota has opened up about her relationship status, her appearance, and a lingering disappointment involving one of Nollywood’s biggest stars.

The actress made the revelations during an interview with Feel Right TV, where she spoke candidly about issues that have long generated curiosity among fans.

One of the most surprising moments from the interview came when Ramota addressed her relationship with actor and content creator Ijoba Lande.

Aunty Ramota says Ijoba Lande is her husband. Photos: Ijoba Lande.

Source: Instagram

According to her, she considers Lande her husband, although traditional marriage rites have not been completed.

“Ijoba Lande is my husband but he has not paid my dowry,” she stated.

Her clarification is coming amid unconfirmed reports that they recently had twins together.

However, despite acknowledging the relationship, Ramota was quick to clarify that she is currently not interested in pursuing romance.

She maintained that anyone hoping for a relationship with her would have to be patient.

“I don't like men. Those interested in me should wait, I am not ready yet,” she said.

For years, Aunty Ramota has faced questions and comments about her physical appearance.

During the interview, she chose to address the issue directly.

According to her, she was born that way and never received any specific explanation from her parents regarding her condition.

“My parents didn't tell me why I look like this. God created me this way,” she said.

The actress explained that she has accepted herself and sees her appearance as part of God's design.

Beyond relationships and personal matters, the actress also revealed that she was hurt by an incident involving popular Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola.

According to Ramota, she was not invited to the burial ceremony of Odunlade's father.

The actress admitted that she felt disappointed about being excluded from such an important family event.

“I wasn't happy. Odunlade Adekola didn't invite me for his father's funeral,” she said.

Watch Aunty Ramota's interview here:

Reactions trail Aunty Ramota's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@jideKosoko-o4r1t stated:

"Wow! This interview will make you laugh and put a smile on your face. It's one of the best interviews out there right now. Watch it, and you'll definitely come back to thank me for the recommendation"

@NaijaBox noted:

"This interview is absolutely amazing. I enjoyed every minute of the 39-minute conversation and never regretted watching it from beginning to end. It was worth every second!"

@abosedeshodiya1083 wrote:

"Anty Ramota don’t worry Odunade will reach out to you soon. We all know that E o kere ninu Aye for sure"

Aunty Ramota cries out over homelessness

Legit.ng also reported that Aunty Ramota cried out for financial assistance from well-meaning Nigerians to complete her ongoing house project.

Ramota, in a video circulating on social media, said she is currently stranded and has nowhere to stay.

According to the Yoruba actress, the lady she was staying with got married last month and asked her to leave because her husband wasn’t comfortable with her staying with them. Aunty Ramota also revealed that the man helping her build her house stopped because of personal issues.

Source: Legit.ng