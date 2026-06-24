Minister Nyesom Wike expresses disappointment over Super Eagles' World Cup qualification failure

Wike urges former captain Yobo to relay fans' dissatisfaction to the Super Eagles

Nigeria misses 2026 World Cup despite numerous players competing globally

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has voiced his disappointment over the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, urging former captain Joseph Yobo to pass on the Nigerians’ feelings to the team.

Wike made the remarks on Wednesday during the inauguration of the Kuje-Gwagwalada Road project in Abuja, where Yobo was among guests at the event.

World Cup: FCT Minister Sends Important Message to Super Eagles, "If Nobody Tells You"

Source: UGC

The FCT minister acknowledged Nigeria’s football history and said many supporters were unhappy that the country would miss the expanded 48-team tournament, Vanguard reported.

“Before I leave, we have congratulated one of our stars, Joseph Yobo. But let me use this medium through you to tell the Super Eagles we are not happy,” Wike said.

Wike urges Yobo to deliver fans’ message

Wike further appealed to Yobo to inform the players about the disappointment among Nigerians, noting that some people may not openly express their dissatisfaction, Punch reported.

“So if nobody tells you that, because there are some people clapping for you,” he added.

The minister said it was painful watching the global football competition without Nigeria’s presence, especially considering the number of Nigerian players competing at elite clubs worldwide.

“I watch the World Cup and countries I’ve never heard before qualifying to play the World Cup. Nigeria, in this context, has not less than 13 Nigerians playing all over the world (in the ongoing World Cup). But here, we did not qualify,” he said.

Super Eagles miss out on 2026 World Cup

Nigeria failed to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a disappointing CAF qualification campaign. The team later exited the playoff stage following a penalty shootout defeat to Congo.

Wike concluded his message by telling Yobo: “Yobo, go and tell them we are not happy.”

NFF reacts to 2026 World Cup

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation has explained why the Super Eagles of Nigeria missed out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles missed out on consecutive World Cups after losing the final of the African playoff to the Leopards of DR Congo, having also missed the 2022 edition.

Source: Legit.ng