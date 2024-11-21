Lady Jasmine has shared how she changed the life of an old woman who was abandoned and called a witch because of her loss

The woman had lost 13 out of her 14 children, she was thrown out of her property and had been living in a tent

Fans were impressed after watching the video, and they took to the comments section to pray for the actress

Mr Ibu's adopted daughter, Jasmine Okekeagwu, better known as Lady Jasmine, has wowed her fans after sharing the story and video of an old woman, who was abandoned.

The woman had lost 13 out of 14 children, she was sent packing from her house and called a witch. Her properties were also seized, and she had been living in a tent.

In the recording she shared, she stated that the woman was transformed from an 85-year-old woman to a 36-year-old woman.

Lady Jasmine shares plan for old woman

In the caption of her post, the lady, who once appreciated Paul Okoye noted that someone had donated N1 million for the old woman's welfare.

She mentioned that a business was going to be set up for her and a caregiver was employed to take care of her.

Lady Jasmine also stated they were going to get accommodation from the money.

Recall that this is not the first time that Lady Jasmine will be rehabilitating or taking care of others. She once rehabilitated a mad man a few months ago.

How fans reacted to Lady Jasmine's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@annie_n_annora:

"Wow so nice to watch God bless you lady j."

@mamacruise_1:

"See me smiling."

@tinajays:

"You will never know sorrow in Jesus mighty name heaven will hear and grant your secret prayers in Jesus name mama will live long to enjoy her new life in Jesus name."

@ayoo.mide:

"mama is so cute….God bless you so much for doing all of these."

@expedinemanka:

"Bless you bless you bless you Jas."

@am_naomijoseph:

"God bless you Jasmine, you will never know shame sis."

@tracy_spark:

"More blessings to you Jasmine."

@motunrayooguguo:

"This is so beautiful to watch. God bless you."

