Cubana Chiefpriest recently shared a video showing preparation for Tinubu's campaign ahead of the 2027 elections

The socialite shared a series of clips showing fleets of luxury cars customised with campaign posters

Chiefpriest's video, which has captured attention once again, showed his support for Tinubu's return to office

Socialite, businessman, and upcoming singer Pascal Okechukwu, well known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has caused a buzz on social media after he flaunted heavily customised luxury vehicles, including a Lamborghini Urus and Rolls-Royce, in support of President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Chiefpriest, who serves as the Imo State Director for the City Boy Movement (CBM), a Pro-Tinubu group, shared a series of clips showcasing fleets of cars with portraits of Tinubu, APC party logos, and slogans such as “Asiwaju Still On Motion" on his Instagram story on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

Cubana Chiefpriest set to campaign for Tinubu's re-election in 2027. Credit: cubanachiefpriest/abat

Source: Instagram

While the socialite known for his luxury lifestyle did not reveal if the customised cars where self funded, it further reiterated his support for Tinubu's return to office as the preparation for the 2027 elections heats up.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), official campaigns for the 2027 Nigerian general elections begin on August 19, 2026, for Presidential and National Assembly candidates, and on September 9, 2026, for Governorship and State Assembly candidates.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest opened up about what he was promised before joining City Boy Movement.

Cubana Chiefpriest faces criticism for flaunting customised cars for Tinubu's campaign. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Chiefpriest’s statement revealed that a personal assurance from Seyi Tinubu played a major role in his decision to publicly support the group. He claimed that the promise to look after the interests of the South-East region was enough to earn his loyalty.

A screenshot of Cubana Chiefpriest's Instagram story showing customised cars for Tinubu's re-election is below:

The video of the customised cars Cubana Chiefpriest shared is below:

Reactions trail Cubana Chiefpriest's video

The video, which is circulating online, has sparked reactions, with netizens expressing outrage and accusing Chiefpriest of being insensitive amid the economic challenges in the country.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

biggestdragon11 said:

"I’m curious, though, what exactly is Seyi Tinubu doing on all these posters? Does he currently hold any political position or official role in government? I genuinely want to know because I keep seeing him featured in political campaigns and public events."

chinedu_9 reacted:

"Everything about @OfficialAPCNg is show off while the citizens are starving.

Ceejayfo commented:

"Using your roll Royce to sell us poverty? Nigeria will never forget what you did."

PERUrePOURblick commented:

"But what is seyi doing there? He dey folo contest?"

sonofarinze commented:

"Cubana Chief Priest wrapped his Lamborghini and Rolls Royce in APC campaign colours. For a seat he already lost the primary for. Campaigning with luxury cars in this economy."

Cubana Chiefpriest recognised at APC convention

Legit.ng previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest was one of the prominent figures who attended the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

The political event, which began on March 25, ended on March 28, 2026, with the main event held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

The businessman shared a video showing him at the venue as an MC spoke highly about him.

Source: Legit.ng