Mastercard plans to train hundreds of businesses in digital skills, supported by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration

In Abuja, President Tinubu emphasised Nigeria's youth population as a key asset for the country's economic growth

Mastercard, headquartered in New York, United States, is accelerating Africa’s digital economy by supporting its fast-growing tech ecosystem

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than five years of experience in public-interest reporting.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, June 23, said Nigeria’s teeming youth population remains the nation's greatest asset.

Tinubu assured foreign investors that the "ready-to-learn and tech-savvy workforce" can easily integrate into the global market.

President Bola Tinubu backs Mastercard's training plan amid a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. Photo credit: @TheTope_Ajayi

Source: Twitter

Tinubu welcomes Mastercard's new initiative

President Tinubu, who received a delegation from Mastercard led by the global chief executive officer, Michael Miebach, at the State House, Abuja, welcomed the company's proposal to train five million businesses and equip them with digital skills.

The Nigerian leader noted that his country's economy had been repositioned and stabilised to fully participate in the global economy, with a focus on empowering youths and small businesses with digital skills and tools.

Tinubu stated that the ongoing formalisation of Nigeria's largely informal small-business sector will create more opportunities for digital transitions, investments, employment, and growth.

His words:

“I am glad that you are very familiar with the terrain. I can classify you as a Nigerian.

"MasterCard has a very big reputation in financial management, and opportunities are spreading in Nigeria."

President Bola Tinubu tells Mastercard boss, Michael Miebach, that Nigerian youths are tech-savvy, ready to learn, and capable of integrating into the global economy. Photo credit: @TheTope_Ajayi

Source: Twitter

Tinubu backs youth digital empowerment

Furthermore, Tinubu noted that the business orientation is gradually changing, with more small businesses registering and embracing technology. He assured that more Nigerian youths will be empowered with digital skills to tackle present and future challenges.

Tinubu added:

“The most important asset is our youth. I missed one thing in your remark: whether you met with the Bank of Industry (BOI). BOI has a database of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.

“Payment plans and platforms are very necessary for the inclusion of small and medium-scale businesses.

“What you have been doing with our young population is commendable, and we will continue to support that in every form. As the host country, the agreements we have with you are valid, and I want you to see us as partners."

Read more on Mastercard:

Mastercard opens funding applications

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Mastercard Foundation opened applications for the third FAST programme cycle, offering grants to young African entrepreneurs on the continent.

The initiative targets young and early-stage entrepreneurs across Africa, offering funding that ranges from about $3,000 to $15,000, depending on their stage.

Eligible applicants, who include alumni of programmes like YALI and ALA, will receive funds, as well as training, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

Source: Legit.ng