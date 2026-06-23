Nigeria’s President Tinubu Speaks as Mastercard Makes Proposal to Support 5 Million Businesses
- Mastercard plans to train hundreds of businesses in digital skills, supported by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration
- In Abuja, President Tinubu emphasised Nigeria's youth population as a key asset for the country's economic growth
- Mastercard, headquartered in New York, United States, is accelerating Africa’s digital economy by supporting its fast-growing tech ecosystem
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than five years of experience in public-interest reporting.
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, June 23, said Nigeria’s teeming youth population remains the nation's greatest asset.
Tinubu assured foreign investors that the "ready-to-learn and tech-savvy workforce" can easily integrate into the global market.
Tinubu welcomes Mastercard's new initiative
President Tinubu, who received a delegation from Mastercard led by the global chief executive officer, Michael Miebach, at the State House, Abuja, welcomed the company's proposal to train five million businesses and equip them with digital skills.
The Nigerian leader noted that his country's economy had been repositioned and stabilised to fully participate in the global economy, with a focus on empowering youths and small businesses with digital skills and tools.
Tinubu stated that the ongoing formalisation of Nigeria's largely informal small-business sector will create more opportunities for digital transitions, investments, employment, and growth.
His words:
“I am glad that you are very familiar with the terrain. I can classify you as a Nigerian.
"MasterCard has a very big reputation in financial management, and opportunities are spreading in Nigeria."
Tinubu backs youth digital empowerment
Furthermore, Tinubu noted that the business orientation is gradually changing, with more small businesses registering and embracing technology. He assured that more Nigerian youths will be empowered with digital skills to tackle present and future challenges.
Tinubu added:
“The most important asset is our youth. I missed one thing in your remark: whether you met with the Bank of Industry (BOI). BOI has a database of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.
“Payment plans and platforms are very necessary for the inclusion of small and medium-scale businesses.
“What you have been doing with our young population is commendable, and we will continue to support that in every form. As the host country, the agreements we have with you are valid, and I want you to see us as partners."
Read more on Mastercard:
- Mastercard predicts consumer spending will rise by 6% in 2025, gives reasons
- How Nigerian students can apply for the McGill Mastercard Scholarship and what it covers
- 3,650 youth to benefit as Jobberman, Mastercard expand paid internship programme
Mastercard opens funding applications
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Mastercard Foundation opened applications for the third FAST programme cycle, offering grants to young African entrepreneurs on the continent.
The initiative targets young and early-stage entrepreneurs across Africa, offering funding that ranges from about $3,000 to $15,000, depending on their stage.
Eligible applicants, who include alumni of programmes like YALI and ALA, will receive funds, as well as training, mentorship, and networking opportunities.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.