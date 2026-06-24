Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in Portugal's 5-0 thrashing of Uzbekistan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, silencing critics who had written him off after a poor opening game

The 41-year-old became the first player to score in six FIFA World Cup editions, delivering a defiant 'I'm back' message directly into a television camera

Ronaldo's two goals arrive as fierce rival Lionel Messi already has five World Cup goals in 2026, keeping their two-decade competition alive on the biggest stage

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a pointed message to Lionel Messi and his critics after scoring twice in Portugal's commanding 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, staring into a television camera and screaming "I'm back! I'm back!" immediately after his second goal.

The 41-year-old's brace also made him the first player in history to score in six World Cup editions, a record that arrived at a moment when many had questioned whether he remained an asset to his country.

Cristiano Ronaldo claims "he's back" after scoring a brace to help Portugal defeat Uzbekistan 5-0 on Tuesday, June 23. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo had drawn significant criticism following Portugal's laboured 1-1 draw with DR Congo in their opening Group K fixture, a result that came while rivals including Argentina's Lionel Messi, France's Kylian Mbappe, Norway's Erling Haaland, Brazil's Vinicius Jr, and England captain Harry Kane were all impressing in the tournament's opening fortnight.

According to BBC Sport, when asked about his "I'm back" declaration after the match, Ronaldo said it was "only so they (his critics) don't forget, 23 years doing so like this.”

"I'm very happy but the most important thing is the work the team did and the confidence it gives us," he added.

"Obviously personal records are always nice but my goal is always to help the team achieve its objectives. It's been a difficult week, a dark week without kicking a ball, but we dealt with it as we always do because we believe in our work. It was difficult, but we're back."

Ronaldo's World Cup record goals

Ronaldo needed just six minutes to break the deadlock against Uzbekistan, sweeping in a superb half-volley from Joao Cancelo's cross, Tuko reports.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner then added a second before half-time with a composed finish following a perfectly weighted through-ball from Bruno Fernandes.

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the second oldest goalscorer in World Cup history at 41 after netting twice for Portugal against Uzbekistan. Photo by Omar Vega

Source: Getty Images

A goalline clearance from Abdukodir Khusanov denied him a first-half hat-trick, and he was unable to complete it in the second period despite his efforts.

The goals bring his all-time World Cup tally to 10.

His long-standing rival Messi, who turned 39 on Wednesday, June 24, currently stands at 18 goals after netting a hat-trick against Algeria and a brace against Austria, setting the all-time World Cup scoring record in the process.

Both players have appeared at every World Cup since 2006, with Messi the only one who failed to score in the 2010 edition.

Ronaldo has now become the second-oldest goalscorer in World Cup history, behind only Cameroon's Roger Milla, who netted against Russia at the age of 42 in 1994.

Portugal's World Cup campaign continues

Portugal advanced through Group K with renewed momentum following the dominant win.

Ronaldo's second-half pursuit of a hat-trick fell short, but his performance offered a sharp reminder that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains a factor in what is shaping up as one final chapter of his rivalry with Messi on the world's biggest footballing stage.

Ronaldo reacts after Uzbekistan win

Earlier, Legit.ng also highlighted facts about Ronaldo's remarkable achievement of becoming the first player to score at six FIFA World Cups during Portugal's commanding 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan.

In a week of personal struggle and doubt, Ronaldo's resilience shines through, reminding us that even legends can face dark moments before rising to glory on the world's biggest stage.

Source: Legit.ng