Nollywood actor Amuda Eko has shared the painful criticism he received while pursuing his acting career

The actor revealed that his grandmother repeatedly questioned his decision to abandon tailoring for film

Despite the discouragement and financial struggles, he refused to give up on his dream

Nollywood actor Amuda Eko has opened up about the difficult journey that shaped his career, revealing how one of his biggest critics was someone very close to him.

Speaking during an appearance on the AfricanAList podcast, the actor recounted how his grandmother constantly doubted his decision to leave tailoring and pursue acting.

According to Eko, the criticism became even more painful because he was struggling financially at the time and had little success to show for his efforts.

Amuda Eko shares the painful criticism he received while pursuing his acting career. Photos: Amuda Eko.

Source: Instagram

“You only acted as a policeman”

The actor revealed that to survive, he worked as a porter, offloading cartons of cigarettes while chasing acting opportunities.

When he eventually landed his first movie role as a policeman, he eagerly showed the film to his grandmother, expecting encouragement.

Instead, he got the opposite.

“She said, ‘Is this the rubbish and unfortunate thing that made you leave your tailoring shop?’” he recalled.

The role became even harder to defend because he did not have a single line in the movie.

Determined to prove himself, Eko begged filmmakers to give him a speaking role in his next production.

After much pleading, he was allowed to say just one word: “Goodnight.”

Excited, he once again sat with his grandmother to watch the movie. To his surprise, she did not even notice him.

After rewinding the film and pointing himself out, he was left speechless by her response.

“Is that why you abandoned your shop for months just to say one word, ‘Goodnight’?” she reportedly asked.

Rather than quit, Eko said the harsh comments strengthened his determination.

Although he admitted feeling frustrated and discouraged at times, he convinced himself that if acting could make others successful, it could do the same for him.

Today, his story serves as a reminder that many successful people once faced doubt from those closest to them.

For Amuda Eko, the laughter, criticism, and rejection became fuel for the career he enjoys today.

Watch the interview with Amuda Eko here:

Reactions trail Amuda Eko's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@sekereajetv stated:

"Amuda Eko is so intelligent. Wow! I am really looking forward to having a time out with him. African A list, I don't know how you do it but I must confess that you're one in a billion. Soar higher"

@omotayoodiedi2665 noted:

"The way I love this guy.....I laughed all through watching this episode, especially his relationship with his grandma"

Amuda Eko shares that his grandmother repeatedly questioned his decision to abandon tailoring for film. Photo: Amuda Eko.

Source: Instagram

Oga Bello reveals painful career struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, recalled nearly quitting acting after facing devastating losses and false accusations.

He shared that the deaths of his mentor, Baba Mero, and the late actor’s wife left him shattered and emotionally drained.

Despite the trauma and public allegations, Oga Bello said he chose to continue acting to preserve his mentor’s legacy and lead the theatre troupe forward.

Source: Legit.ng