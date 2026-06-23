Veteran actor Mikhail Nozhkin left many heartbroken as he died at 90 after a long illness

Colleagues and family members honoured his decade-long legacy in cinema, music, and literature

Legit.ng reports that several tributes highlighted how his timeless works are cherished across generations

Veteran actor, playwright, poet and writer, People's Artist of the RSFSR Mikhail Nozhkin has been announced dead.

The soviet star died at the age of 90. This was disclosed by the press service of the Union of Cinematographers of Russia.

Legendary actor Mikhail Nozhkin dies at 90, leaving behind a remarkable legacy. Credit: Wikidata

Source: Instagram

"His roles in the films "Walking in Torment", "Resident's Mistake", "At the Beginning of Glorious Deeds" and "Peter's Youth", "Solo Swimming", "Liberation" bring up humanity and boundless love for the Motherland," the report says.

Nozhkin's colleagues also recounted that he is the author of the anthem of the Immortal Regiment; his original songs "The Last Battle", "Near the city of Rzhev", "I love you, Russia" have become truly beloved and popular among several generations.

TASS also reported what led to Mikhail’s death with reference to the artist's family.

"A long illness was the cause of death, and the man was 89 years old," said the interlocutor of the publication.

They added that in recent days he refused both food and water. However, they did not disclose the specific diagnosis the departed star battled with

"Dear Mikhail Ivanovich! You are for us forever in the Immortal regiment. Bright memory," the artist's colleagues concluded.

Mikhail Nozhkin was born on January 19, 1937, in Moscow. His acting career started in 1967, making his debut in the musical film "Two hours Earlier".

He also wrote lyrics for films, including "Golden Horns" (1972), "Finist — Clear Falcon" (1975). Many songs based on Nozhkin's words are widely known and popular: "Everything is quiet at the cemetery", "It was in the evening", "The last train", "We have appointed a new boss" and many others. The most famous song in his performance was "I drank birch sap in the spring forest" by Evgeny Agranovich from the film "The Resident's Mistake". He is the author of two books.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Grammy-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Mark Yinka Orabiyi, popularly known as Talay Riley, also passed away.

The music talent reportedly died after a brutal stabbing in East London. He was 35.

Local outlet Newham Recorder reported that the incident occurred around 9 am on Friday, June 5, on Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown.

The emergency services that rushed to the scene were unable to save him on the spot.

Police confirmed that a murder investigation has been launched, with homiicide detectives from the specialist crime command leading inquiries.

In a statement, Riley’s family expressed their grief:

“It is with overwhelming sadness that we confirm that Mark ‘Yinka’ Orabiyi, professionally known as Talay Riley, passed away yesterday morning.

"Talay will fondly be remembered by those who knew him publicly for his incredible talent as a Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling songwriter & artist. For those who knew and loved him personally, it is his humour, generous spirit and unmistakable presence that will be missed the most.”

The family also thanked the public for the outpouring of love since the tragedy.

Talay Riley’s songwriting credits span some of the biggest names in the industry, including Dua Lipa, Usher, Craig David, Britney Spears, Chris Brown, Nick Jonas, Khalid, Kehlani, and H.E.R.

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng