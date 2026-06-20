FUOYE suspended two students accused of cyberbullying former SUG president James Adio while an investigation into the matter continued

The disciplinary action followed the online circulation of a private video linked to Adio, which attracted widespread attention across Nigeria

Student groups and commentators questioned the university's handling of the controversy and called for sanctions against those responsible for leaking private content

The management of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has suspended two students pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations that they were involved in the online circulation of private material relating to former Students' Union Government (SUG) President, James Iyanuoluwa Adio.

The university announced the decision in a statement signed by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Tajudeen Opoola, who is currently serving as Acting Vice Chancellor.

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti campus as management announced the suspension of two students. Photo: FUOYE

Source: UGC

According to the institution, the affected students, Alao Iyanuoluwa Odunayo and Olawale Abiodun Samuel, are being investigated over claims that they engaged in cyberbullying and published information concerning Adio's private life.

Why did FUOYE suspend the students?

The university said the suspension takes immediate effect while inquiries into the matter continue. Management stated that it remains committed to addressing conduct capable of damaging the institution's reputation.

The development follows a controversy that drew widespread attention on social media after a private video allegedly linked to Adio surfaced online and gained national traction.

Unverified claims circulated online suggesting that the former student leader appeared to be under the influence in the footage. The authenticity of those claims has not been independently established.

The incident came after Adio had already faced challenges during his tenure as SUG president. He was previously removed from office amid allegations relating to financial mismanagement and was later suspended by the university.

Those matters remain separate from the latest cyberbullying investigation.

What has been the reaction?

The suspension of the two students has generated debate among members of the university community and beyond. Several student groups and commentators have questioned the disciplinary measures taken against Adio in connection with the leaked video, arguing that the focus should be on those responsible for distributing private content without consent.

Some student advocates have maintained that the unauthorised publication of personal material represents a more serious concern and have called for those found responsible for leaking or spreading such content to face appropriate sanctions.

FUOYE management has not announced when the investigation will be concluded.

FUOYE elects new executives

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Students of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) have elected new leaders to pilot the affairs of the Students’ Union Government (SUG), with Mr Ajayi Olusegun Samuel emerging as the new president.

The election, which was conducted online, had its collation centre at Ado-Ekiti serving as the Situation Room, with the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Tajudeen Opoola, and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Strategic Partnerships, Research, Innovation and Linkages), Prof. SPRIL, serving as observers.

Source: Legit.ng