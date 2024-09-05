Nigerian skitmaker Officer Woos has bought himself a brand new Mercedes Benz to the joy of fans

The great news was shared on social media by the skitmaker’s colleague, Sir Balo, who posted a video of the car online

Many Nigerians reacted to the news of Officer Woos’ new ride, with several of them showing interest in starting skits

Nigerian skitmaker Oladapo Gbadamosi, aka Officer Woos, has splurged millions on a Mercedes Benz.

On September 4, 2024, the content creator’s colleague, Sir Balo Comedy, took to his official Instagram page to announce the great news.

Fans celebrate Officer Woos as he buys Benz. Photos: @sirbalocomedy

Source: Instagram

Sir Balo posted a video of the sleek white Benz as Officer Woos rode in it. The new car owner screamed in excitement after spotting the camera.

Sir Balo accompanied the video with a caption where he congratulated his friend on his new ride. He wrote:

“Congratulations blood 🩸 @officerwoos NA BENZ OOOOO.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Officer Woos’ Benz

After news of Officer Woos’ new Mercedes Benz spread, fans took to social media to congratulate the skit maker. Some also considered getting into the skit-making industry.

Read the comments below:

temi21:

“Make me sef kon go start skit...I no fit carry last.”

_danny.huncho_:

“I want to start skit.”

Barbie__brat:

“Na to dey create skit na remain o.”

Emmanuella___ella:

“Make nobody sha buy my Benz ooh 😂.”

Berly_holifield:

“So he really dey talk well real life.”

timo_sterling:

“Where una dey see this money???”

Rockymarleyofficial:

“Make I go buy camera and ring light 😡 everybody dey craze.”

adorable__fit:

“Who agrees that skit maker in Nigeria are making more money.”

wendy_okorie:

“I want to start skit>>>>>>>🤲🏾😫😂.”

ksolo_hitz:

“Be like money plenty for this skit business o.”

prince_igweaba:

“Money dey social media oo.”

Wendy_okorie:

“Na skit money I want like this 😫🤲🏾 Who wanna start ?? Make we run am together 😫😂.”

chinoso5656:

“Skit markers and Benz be like Sabinus and jellof rice.”

_lermz:

“To be fair to him, he has been on the scenes for long. I know people that bought house and G-wagon after one hit skit.”

etherealmusty:

“It’s looking like if you’ve not gotten GLE in Nigeria. You haven’t made it.”

Oluwa_simplegee:

“And He no go even post am for his page….such an humble guy ever @officerwoos I tap from this simple lifestyle of yours oo.”

horlarjuwonhorlartunde:

“First time I see woos, that he didn't skip talk the word straight "I say make I come first show my chairman"who notice that.”

Officer Woos buys Lexus

Recall that in 2021, Legit.ng had reported that Officer Woos bought himself a brand new Lexus.

In a video that was posted online, the shirtless comedian, known for his role as a confused and stammering police officer in skits, was seen sporting a huge smile as he entered his new car, ready to take it for a spin.

Fans and celebrities congratulated him for his big win.

