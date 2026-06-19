An Iranian singer is set to face legal consequences, along with some members of her team, after allegedly performing without a hijab

In addition to the lashes she is reportedly expected to receive, authorities have also imposed other penalties on her

The number of lashes mentioned in reports has sparked widespread reactions online, with many people criticising the authorities and questioning the severity

Parastoo Ahmadi, an Iranian singer, is facing legal consequences over an online performance that drew widespread attention.

In 2024, the singer performed the patriotic song Az Khoone Javanane Vatan (From the Blood of the Youth of the Homeland) without wearing a hijab during a show that was streamed online.

Reactions as Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi to receive 74 lashes for performing online without a hijab. Photo credit@parastoahmadi

Source: Instagram

Following the performance, Ahmadi, along with other crew members involved in the show, was reportedly detained. Authorities subsequently filed a case against her after the video went viral online.

After hearing the case, a court in Qom Province reportedly sentenced Ahmadi and other members of her team to 74 lashes. The court also imposed a two-year travel ban and a two-year prohibition on engaging in artistic activities related to the production and publication of content deemed to violate public decency standards online.

Details about Parastoo Ahmadi emerge

Reports indicate that during the 2024 performance, the singer wore a sleeveless black dress and did not have a head covering (hijab).

Fans defend Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi over punishment for performing without hijab. Photo credit@parastooahmadi

Source: Instagram

She was accompanied by a four-man band during the performance, which was streamed on YouTube.

Fans react to Ahmadi's punishment

Many social media users expressed outrage over the reported punishment, describing it as excessively harsh.

Some questioned the severity of the penalties, noting that the singer was otherwise fully clothed during the performance. Others debated the enforcement of hijab regulations and their implications for women.

A few commenters also made comparisons to other female musicians, including Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, while discussing the nature of the punishment and its potential impact.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Parastoo Ahmadi

Here are reactions below:

@ciscoautos reacted:

"Imaging this kind thing in Nigeria."

@deymyofficial shared:

"Imagine make Ayra star dey collect 74 lashes."

@celiaokechukwu wrote:

"Smh! I can’t wait for when women would be free to do whatever they like all over the world."

@ehidinho shared:

"The big question is, is she a Muslim and if yes does it say they must wear hijab and if yes , is there a consequence for not wearing one? And if yes she broke her own reglious code of conduct. Do I like it? No it's their law and they should respect it. My own honest opinion."

@algodriver commented:

"Iran in the past practiced Zoroastrianism which had a beautiful doctrine based on good deeds, good will, and Free will.. Listening to Hymns from their holy book called the avesta was really enchanting till a different beast showed up.

Reactions trail Portable's punishment

Legit.ng had reported that controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, commonly called Portable, was sentenced to months in prison.

A court in Ogun state found Portable guilty of two charges stemming from a past incident in Okeosa, Ilogbo.

Nigerians shared their thoughts online after news of the court's verdict on Portable surfaced on April 30.

Source: Legit.ng