The Lagos State Police Command has firmly dismissed false claims that DCP Khan Salihu was kidnapped before his death

Authorities confirmed that the senior officer passed away after a brief illness and was never involved in any criminal incident

The Command has demanded the withdrawal of the misleading publication and urged the public to rely only on official information

The Lagos State Police Command has strongly condemned and categorically debunked a false publication claiming that the late Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Khan Salihu, was kidnapped before his death.

According to the Command, the report is “entirely false, misleading, and a complete fabrication with no basis in fact whatsoever.”

Lagos Police Command debunks false kidnap claims about DCP Khan Salihu and confirms his death after a brief illness. Photo credit: IGP Disu/x

Source: Facebook

Cause of death, brief illness

For clarity, DCP Khan Salihu was never abducted or involved in any criminal incident prior to his passing. The Command explained that he had briefly complained of feeling unwell and was rushed to hospital for urgent medical attention. Sadly, doctors confirmed him dead upon arrival.

The Command expressed disappointment that such a spurious story was published without verification. It described the act as “a serious breach of the fundamental principles of responsible journalism” which misled the public and caused unnecessary distress to the officer’s family, friends, and colleagues.

The statement emphasised that the false report was not only inaccurate but also insensitive, especially during a period of mourning for a senior officer who served the nation with distinction.

Police Public Relations condemns irresponsible journalism and demands retraction of false kidnap story. Photo credit: Legit

Source: Original

Call for retraction and apology

The Lagos State Police Command has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the false publication and urged the media organisation involved to issue a public correction and apology.

Members of the public have been advised to disregard the misleading report and rely only on official information released by the Command.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to combating misinformation and pledged to continue providing accurate, timely, and verified updates to the public.

The statement was signed by SP Abimbola Adebisi, anipr, mipra, Police Public Relations Officer, for the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, on June 16, 2026.

See the X post below:

Student fakes kidnap, demands N2m ransom

Legit.ng earlier reported that a16-year-old student faked her kidnap and demanded a ransom of N2 million for her release in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state. The SS2 student allegedly contacted a family member, claiming she had been kidnapped.

The state police public relations officer, Joshua Ukandu, said a family friend helped the teenager plan the hoax. As reported by The Punch, Ukandu stated this while addressing newsmen on Monday, May 12, 2025. The Ebonyi police spokesperson said the teenager was due to return to school for the third term on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

The secondary school student claimed she had gone to buy second-hand clothes, known locally as ‘Okirika’ when someone tapped her from behind and she lost consciousness. According to the student, she woke up the next day at Ishieke Junction in Ebonyi local government area. The police said upon regaining consciousness, the girl asked for directions back to Abakaliki town. Instead of returning home, she went to a family friend’s house who had no idea she was missing and used the man’s phone to message her brother.

Source: Legit.ng