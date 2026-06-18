Teddie Beverley died at the age of 99, bringing an end to the story of the Beverley Sisters after the deaths of Joy and Babs in previous years

The singing trio rose from a chance audition to become some of the biggest names in British entertainment during the 1950s and 1960s

Their success earned record-breaking recognition, international fame and lasting influence that continued long after their chart-topping years

Singer Teddie Beverley, the last surviving member of the celebrated Beverley Sisters, known for their song I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus, has passed away at the age of 99.

Her death was announced on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, by British composer TY Jeffries in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Last surviving Beverley Sisters vocal group member Teddie Beverley dies at 99 following a historic and highly successful music career. Photo: beverleysisters

Source: Instagram

TY Jeffries described Teddie Beverley as a woman of beauty, talent and kindness, and reflected on how the trio shaped British entertainment.

“Goodbye to my very cherished friend beautiful, talented, kind Teddie Beverley. The Beverley Sisters are now all together again. Great women! Such fabulous careers!They were a huge part of my life and the lives of many of us of a certain age.

He spoke not only of the legendary singer's career but also of their personal friendship, making clear how deeply her passing touched him.

"Teddie will be very much missed and always remembered. My deepest sympathies to Sasha, Babette, Vincent Francesca, Kelly and Emily.”

Read TY Jeffries' post below:

The Beverley Sisters' rise to fame

Teddie Beverley, her twin sister Babs, and their elder sister Joy were among the brightest stars in British showbusiness during the 1950s and 1960s.

Their popular songs included I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus, Little Drummer Boy, How Much Is That Doggie in the Window, and Little Donkey, all of which reached the UK top 20.

Their journey began when photographer Jock Ware overheard them singing during an audition for an Ovaltine advertisement.

He introduced them to BBC producer Cecil Madden, who became their manager and gave them the name Beverley Sisters.

From there, they rose to household fame and were regarded as Britain’s highest-paid female entertainers of their time.

They also broke ground as the first British girl group to achieve success in the United States.

Recognition and honours

In 2002, Guinness World Records acknowledged the Beverley Sisters as the world’s longest-surviving vocal group without a change in line-up.

Four years later, in 2006, all three sisters were appointed MBEs for their contribution to music and entertainment. Their matching outfits and signature blonde curls became part of their iconic image.

Joy Beverley passed away in 2015, and Babs in 2018, both at the age of 91.

With Teddie’s passing at age 99, the chapter of the Beverley Sisters has now fully closed.

Teddie Beverley's personal life

Teddie Beverley married British waterskiing champion Peter Felix in 1959, with whom she had a daughter.

The marriage ended in 1972. She later married property developer Donald Cottage in 1973, who predeceased her.

Her life, career, and legacy remain woven into the fabric of British entertainment history, marking the end of an era for one of the nation’s most beloved singing trios.

The entertainment world mourns legendary singer Teddie Beverley, who passed away at 99, as the final member of the beloved Beverley Sisters. Photo: beverleysisters

Source: Instagram

Daveigh Chase passes away at 35

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that beloved Hollywood actress Daveigh Chase died in a Los Angeles hospital at the age of 35.

The former child star died on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, after battling severe sepsis caused by a meningitis infection.

Her manager, John Ryan Jr confirmed that the private actress initially sought medical treatment for malnourishment before her condition worsened.

Source: Legit.ng