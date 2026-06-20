A Nigerian man shared a transformation post showing his relocation from Nigeria to Canada

The man stated that he went from installing solar panels in 2021 to developing solar materials

The overseas-based man posted two pictures to reveal his rapid transformation within five years

A Nigerian man identified as Abdul Malik has shared a major transformation in his career and financial status after moving to Canada.

Abdul Malik took to his X handle, @OfficialProff, to reveal his massive life shift between 2021 and 2026.

A NIgerian man shares his recent career upgrade after relocating to Canada. Photo credit: @OfficialProff/X

Source: Twitter

Man shows off career growth after relocation

Abdul Malik responded to a viral social media trend asking users to show their growth over a five-year period. He posted two contrasting photos highlighting his relocation and career upgrade.

Abdul Malik wrote on the platform:

"2021 -Nigeria. Earning my daily 2k doing Solar Installations 2026- INRS, Canada. Earning my daily 2k developing the Materials. 2021. 2026."

The first photo showed him standing outdoors on a mossy floor in Nigeria, holding a single solar panel next to a metal ladder. The second photo showed him indoors at the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS) in Canada, standing in a laboratory filled with advanced technological equipment and servers.

Reactions as man relocates to Canada

The viral post, which was published on June 19, 2026, quickly gathered over 9,700 likes and more than 940 reposts, sparking wide conversations among Nigerians. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

@rizzlar0 said:

"Congratulations, boss. Please I want to take that path can I get in touch?"

@Ifwal95 said:

"Solid! Congratulations sir. 🎉"

@IkhariaSarchief said"

"You look older in 2021 compare to your 2026 pic.

Guy! Good life is underrated.😩"

See his X post below:

Man shares downside of relocating abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared and opened up on some struggles after moving from his country to the United Kingdom (UK).

Source: Legit.ng