Femi Otedola shared a post about how he spent one of his evenings with his friend, Aliko Dangote

In the post, the two businessmen, alongside Dangote’s family, were seen breaking fast together in Abu Dhabi

Fans shared their observations about the billionaires and the people seated with them at the dining table

Femi Otedola has shared a post about his visit to his friend, Aliko Dangote.

The investor posted a photo taken while he was with Dangote and his family at their Abu Dhabi home. According to him, he decided to break fast with the billionaire and described it as good company, expressing appreciation for having such people in his circle.

Fans react over Femi Otedola's post about Aliko Dangote and family in Abu Dhabi. Photo credit@femiotedola

Source: Instagram

In the lone picture shared by Otedola, he was seated beside Aliko Dangote, and his plate appeared empty, as though he had not started eating.

Dangote’s family breaks fast with guest

In the photo, most people at the table had food on their plates, unlike Otedola and a white man seated beside him, whose plates were empty. A young girl sat at the head of the table, prompting reactions from fans.

Some commenters said the seating arrangement reflected how Dangote’s family is structured. According to them, women appear to take the lead in the billionaire’s household and are given priority in decision-making.

Femi Otedola speaks about Aliko Dangote and family in Abu Dhabi. Photo credit@femiotedola

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Otedola’s post

Reacting, fans noted that the photo showed where important decisions are made, judging by the calibre of people seated at the table.

Others said the picture reminded them of the value of building meaningful relationships. They praised Otedola’s simplicity and added that strong connections can lead to greater opportunities and wealth.

Recall that during Temi Otedola’s wedding last year, Dangote honoured the Otedola family with his presence at the ceremony held abroad.

Photos and videos of the billionaires who attended the wedding later trended online, with many speaking about the importance of keeping a circle of friends who can help one grow.

Here is Femi Otedola's Instagram video below:

Reactions to post by Femi Otedola

Netizens reacted after seeing the post made by the billionaire about his visit to his friend. They shared their observation about the people on the table and noted that none of them had liquior or their phones on the table. Here are comments below:

@ holinessluli reacted:

"This is where decisions are made kai."

@minky__realty commented:

"Another reminder to build meaningful relationships."

@asiwaju_samuel1 stated:

"Great connection brings greater wealth creation your real estate professional."

@ameena_teena_ shared:

"And the little queen sits at the head of the table, this says a lot about the family."

@speedytwitch3 wrote:

"The simplicity is baffling."

Femi Otedola's daughter shares gym plan

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Cuppy stated that she would give the gym a lot of chances like she gave to her relationship.

The disc jockey stated this while making part of her new year's plans known to her lovers on social media. Fans took to the comment section to react to the post because of what the disc jockey had been through in her relationship.

Source: Legit.ng