Media personality Yeni Kuti has weighed in on the ongoing public conversation surrounding fashion designer CEO Luminee welcoming a new baby with Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha

The eldest child of Afrobeats pioneer Fela Kuti defended the fashion designer during a recent television broadcast, noting that the celebrity stylist is free to trust her partner

Yeni Kuti also addressed the complicated legal history surrounding the Nollywood actor and explained why the fashion designer might have decided to overlook his public controversies

Nigerian media personality Yeni Kuti has spoken out following the announcement that fashion designer CEO Luminee welcomed a baby with Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha.

The news, which broke on June 15, stirred mixed reactions online, with many recalling the actor’s past legal troubles and the timeline of his release from prison.

Yeni Kuti shares her thoughts on television as she supports CEO Luminee following her new baby with Nollywood star Baba Ijesha. Photo: yenikuti/temilola

Source: Instagram

Speaking on TVC Entertainment, Yeni Kuti, the eldest daughter of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, dismissed the controversy and expressed her support for CEO Luminee.

She explained that she personally knows the designer, recalling that CEO Luminee created her 60th birthday dress.

“I see nothing wrong with it. I actually know her, she made my 60th dress for my birthday,” she said.

Yeni Kuti went further to address the sensitive issue of Baba Ijesha’s conviction and subsequent release.

She noted that despite serving time in jail, the Yoruba comic actor continued to deny the offence after leaving prison.

In her view, this denial may have influenced CEO Luminee’s decision to stand by him.

“After the guy was jailed, he still came out and denied the offence. So he might have denied it to Luminee and she believed him and she is entitled to believe him if she wants,” she added.

Her remarks highlight the complexity of public perception when personal relationships intersect with legal controversies.

While the announcement of the baby has divided opinion, Yeni Kuti’s comments showed her belief that CEO Luminee has the right to make her own choices about whom to trust and support.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Yeni Kuti's remarks

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Social media users shared different opinions regarding the recent development.

One user, @mummymoreni1, agreed and wrote:

“Yes, I agree with them, he's still a human being. Let him love again. He has the right to be happy again.”

Another person, @Phiehaat, commented:

“This matter no be small matter at all. I pray this will Not affect the woman brand. She is mostly patronize by women and women are you angry about the issue”

Someone else, @missangeljames, asked:

“Kidnappings going on in the country and this is what they are talking about??”

A fan, @bigfada34, reacted:

“Waiting unah want the man to do again Unah wan kill am ?”

Another user, @JoTechTracker, wrote:

“Make people sha allow this child to grow in peace.”

A netizen, @iamjshadow1, also commented:

“Is this what we're supposed to be discussing as a nation”

The eldest daughter of Fela Kuti reacts to the mixed online comments trailing CEO Luminee and Baba Ijesha's newborn baby announcement. Photo: yenikuti/temilola

Source: Instagram

Yeni Kuti defends Blessing CEO

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yeni Kuti refused to believe allegations that Blessing CEO faked her cancer test results.

The media personality stated on television that she could not believe any human being would lie about having such a serious illness.

Many social media users laughed at her comments and felt the topic lacked importance given other pressing national issues.

Source: Legit.ng