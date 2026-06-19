Femi Otedola's wife, Nana, has cleared up years of speculation about her ethnic and national identity

The mother of DJ Cuppy stated that she is proudly Egba despite being born in Kaduna

She also revealed the special story behind the name given to her by her grandfather

Nana Otedola, wife of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola and mother of media personality DJ Cuppy and actress Temi Otedola, has finally addressed a question about

In a now viral video, Nana spoke about her roots while having a conversation with her pregnant daughter, Temi Otedola.

For years, many people have assumed that the beautiful woman is Ghanaian, largely due to her appearance and name.

Nana Otedola traces her roots to Abeokuta in Ogun State. Photos: Nana Otedola.

Source: UGC

However, according to her, that assumption could not be further from the truth.

Speaking in the now-viral clip, Nana proudly declared her Nigerian heritage and traced her roots to Abeokuta in Ogun State.

She explained that although she appreciates the interest people have shown in her background, she felt it was important to clarify where she truly comes from.

According to her:

“To clear the room for everybody, I’m an Egba woman, and that’s the part I’ll gladly claim as a Nigerian. I am not a Ghanaian; my roots are in Abeokuta.”

Nana further explained that part of the confusion may have stemmed from her upbringing and the different parts of Nigeria where she lived while growing up.

She disclosed that she was born in Kaduna State and spent almost two decades there.

According to her, living in northern Nigeria for such a significant period may have influenced how people perceive her identity.

She said:

“I was born in Kaduna and lived there for almost two decades.”

Despite her connection to Kaduna, she maintained that her ethnic identity remains firmly rooted in Egba land.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that DJ Cuppy recently celebrated her mother, Nana, with an emotional message.

Taking to social media, the entertainer shared a collection of throwback and recent photos of herself and her mother, capturing moments from different stages of their lives.

In her post, Cuppy admitted that a single day is not enough to celebrate her mother, adding that her understanding of motherhood has deepened as she has grown older.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Nana Otedola's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@BuugieDo stated:

"She hasn't clarified everything o. What about Venita?"

@SpaceF261918 noted:

"She never clarify am finish. She never tell us where her papa come from"

@afilmhead noted:

"I will love to make her documentary."

Nana Otedola explains that part of the confusion may have stemmed from her upbringing and the different parts of Nigeria. Photos: DJ Cuppy.

Source: Instagram

Femi Otedola reacts to marriage crisis rumours

Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Otedola has reacted amid rumours about his marriage to Nana.

The speculation began after social media users noticed that the couple no longer followed each other on their respective platforms.

Amid the growing conversation, Otedola appeared to respond in his own subtle way. Rather than issuing a statement, the billionaire shared a video of himself enjoying a vacation in the Maldives

Source: Legit.ng