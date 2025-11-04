Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday gave netizens something else to talk about with her recent announcement

The movie star, who recently broke up with her lover Xxssive, showed off an engagement ring she received alongside her alleged new man

This comes barely a week after Xxssive uploaded a video of himself with a new woman in his life as they shared lovey-dovey moments

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has set social media abuzz with the news of her engagement.

In a recent post, the actress shared pictures from an alleged engagement party hosted by her new boyfriend, triggering reactions online.

Nkechi Blessing announces engagement just weeks after ex flaunts new romance. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

On her Instagram page, the actress shared photos showing off a sparkling ring, revealing that she had said “yes” to her partner two months ago. According to Nkechi, it was the fastest “yes” of her life.

Expressing her excitement, she shared that she is eagerly counting down to her big day.

“Two months ago, I said YES to Forever, the fastest YES of my life. Counting down to Ourlovestory2025,” Nkechi wrote in her post.

She also teased fans with a full proposal video, which will be shared on her YouTube channel, Nkechi Blessing TV, inviting followers to subscribe and turn on notifications for the reveal.

The engagement announcement comes just a few weeks after her ex-boyfriend made headlines by showing off his new lover, adding an extra layer of intrigue to Nkechi’s happy news.

Legit.ng previously reported that Nkechi Blessing's ex-boyfriend, Eseoghene Obire, trended on social media after he showed off his new woman.

Recall that sometime in May, the Unfiltered with NBS host announced on social media that she was now single again, after breaking up with her ex-boyfriend.

See her post below:

Nkechi Blessing’s engagement trends

Fans and well-wishers flooded her comment section with congratulations and excitement.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

queenvee_hive said:

"When you finish drop the movie.. you deserve love but this one is not true. When you truly get engaged you’ll be too excited to be looking for YouTube follows to drop the video."

omalicha_uc_ said:

"Ok update us on IG here nothing concern most of us on YouTube."

nwachukwulaura said:

"Normalise choosing standards over desperation."

alaso_oge said:

"Most negative comments are coming from women, o ga o. Una need help o."

classy_commy said:

"I’m very sure it is a movie 😂."

mdpeoplesdoctor said:

"This New Man looks so much like xxessive ooo. Big congratulations to you."

babyqueen700 said:

"Just continue to fry us like plantain, ehn !Nky baby 😁."

iam___lade said:

"It's still our guy, and we love it like this😍😍😍."

eseosa_omokaro said:

"I know that's xxssive nothing person wan tell me."

adeyemi_the_real said:

"Make we go follow for relationship wey no go pass 6 months 😂."

lekis_globaldishes said:

"Congratulations NSB❤️❤️❤️looks so much like xxssive 😂."

shakiratyemisi said:

"Ogo infact u dey gidigba for them for here werey lo po ninu won den no dey use eye see better things."

aroraheemot said:

"Butterflies in my Tommy 😅 all airports lead to Nigeria ni o💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾."

mcjblazedwfc said:

"Na love dey do you now abi with all the things wey dey down."

jay.sam7 said:

"The same cloth na true love be dis 🔥🔥🔥."

olufunmiofekiti_ said:

"Na @therealfemiadekanye be this seh!"

ojamaliya_vicabella said:

"Can’t you rest ,can’t you do private relationship without posting madam,make this one no sha cast again."

bisoyyee2 said:

"Dem go cry river 😂😂 Abeg make that day come quick quick 🔥."

wanni_pretty said:

"Na so so man you take Dey stay relevant godforbid 😂😂😂😂."

Nkechi Blessing insists she's richer than exes

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nkechi Blessing released a new episode of her podcast, Unfiltered with NBS, and the clip has gone viral due to her remarks.

In the video, she discussed her past relationship and how she was the one footing her own bills.

Fans reacted to her statements, reminding her of what she had said in the past about her relationship.

Source: Legit.ng