A video from behind the scenes of Baba Ijesha and CEO Luminee's photoshoot session has surfaced on social media

The highlight was the Nollywood actor's chant with a subtle message to critics as he eulogised the fashion designer

The actor's message has further fueled the criticism surrounding the news of him and Luminee welcoming a child together

Nollywood actor and comedian Olanrewaju Omiyinka, better known as Baba Ijesha, has sparked reactions due to his subtle jab at critics and betrayers during his photo session with his wife and stylist, CEO Luminee.

The video circulating on social media showed a heavily pregnant Luminee, dressed in elaborate traditional attire with cowrie shells, kneeling before Baba Ijesha, who could be heard chanting in the Yoruba language while eulogising the stylist.

Baba Ijesha showers praises on wife CEO Luminee as he throws shades at critics. Credit: babaijeshalegit

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that Baba Ijesha and Luminee caused a buzz on social media on Wednesday, June 15, 2026, after they jointly released a series of pictures and clips announcing the birthday of their first child together, a baby boy named King Kagar Omiyinka.

The announcement sparked intense controversy, largely due to the Nollywood actor's criminal record. Recall that Baba Ijesha was convicted in 2022 on charges of sexual assault. He served his sentence and was released from prison in November 2025.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a video from CEO Luminee's surprise baby shower also surfaced on social media.

The presence of Nollywood stars Mercy Aigbe and Eniola Ajao, however, triggered reactions from many online users.

Mixed reactions trail Baba Ijesha's jab at critics in video with CEO Luminee. Credit: babaijeshalegit

Source: Instagram

A video of Baba Ijesha eulogising his wife during a photo shoot session is below:

Reactions trail Baba Ijesha's subtle jab

The video has sparked reactions as many fired back at the Nollywood actor while others questioned Luminee’s decision.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

Kiinnngggg12 commented:

"Throwing sub at every woman hating."

Ainaorosun98 commented:

"I have a strong that she will regret this but am not certain."

AMBASSADOR FOR BEANS commented:

"Being on your knees this heavily pregnant for this fooling is insane Wetin he promise her? Marriage?"

dj_edenoye commented:

"This one be like who Baba Ijesha don use juju tie nor be her clear eye."

I_iknow3 wrote:

"Not her smiling and nodding to his words E ti ment papo sir & ma."

Itohansulaiman said:

"Ehen ehen heavily pregnant on your knees?? Walahi it is either a stunt or charm."

kelecas70 said:

"I wonder As how na, person wey dey prison for over two years abi dem allow ham knack her in prison when she visit?"

AbeoBecca commented:

It shall be well with you ke? From the mouth of someone who its not well with.

Yomi Fabiyi accuses Baba Ijesha of betrayal

Legit.ng also reported that actor Yomi Fabiyi accused Baba Ijesha of betrayal, saying the veteran sent someone to threaten him shortly after leaving prison.

He explained that the move shocked him deeply because he had stood by Baba Ijesha during his darkest period, even when many others turned away.

Yomi recalled how he defended Baba Ijesha throughout the 2021 sexual assault case that eventually led to conviction, and continued to show support for him after the prison term ended in 2025.

Source: Legit.ng