Reports had falsely claimed that Mayorkun’s Lagos home was gutted by a fire following an explosion

The veteran actress took to her official Instagram page to debunk the "wicked" news, questioning the ethics of the publication

The filmmaker insisted that "no evil shall befall" her family despite the distressing rumours

Nollywood actress Toyin Adewale has addressed viral claims suggesting that her son, singer Mayorkun, was affected by a fire outbreak at his Lagos residence.

The reports, which circulated widely online, alleged that an explosion led to a fire incident at the singer’s home, with claims that he and his family narrowly escaped harm.

Reacting to the development via her Instagram page, Toyin Adewale dismissed the report, making it clear that the story was false.

Reports claim that Mayorkun’s Lagos home was gutted by a fire following an explosion. Photos: Toyin Adewale.

Source: Twitter

In a strongly worded post, the actress questioned the credibility of the publication behind the claim, expressing disappointment over what she described as a lack of proper verification.

“Why would you do this? Don’t you verify your news before posting? This is seriously unfair,” she wrote.

She went on to commit the situation to God, declaring that no harm would come to her family.

“I and my family will never cry nor sorrow. No evil shall befall us,” she added.

Before the clarification, the viral report had prompted an outpouring of concern from friends, fans, and well-wishers.

According to Toyin, she received numerous calls and messages from people seeking to confirm the situation.

She took a moment to appreciate the support.

“To family and friends, I thank you so much for the calls and messages. I sincerely appreciate it,” she said.

Netizens react to reports on Mayorkun's house

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@vslkemo said:

"Absolutely devastating. Praying for Mayorkun and his family’s safety. Hope everyone gets out unharmed and recovers from this nightmare."

@iamtherealallegedly said:

"So nobody called fire service even the one recording the video?this is serious oh😟😲😲😲😲😲lord have mercy." @DukezBrigh52584 said: "Is he alive."

@Hajjiblues said:

"This is a bad News God help us in this country." anikefade72 said: "Jesus Christ, hope they're all fine.God be with Mayorkun Ooo. Esu pofo."

@ kidbosssss said:

"The issue is life happens 😢the plans our govt have for us after life happens to us that is the system we are shouting 😢😢."

Mayorkun’s mum questions the ethics of the publication.Photo: Mayorkun.

Source: Instagram

Davido attends Mayorkun's album listening party

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Davido had stormed Mayorkun's album listening party to cheer the singer up.

He had just returned to Nigeria after the birth of his twins abroad when he visited the album listening party.

He bonded with Mayorkun as he listened to the songs in his EP. At one point, Davido's head was on Mayorkun's shoulder as they laughed over a joke.

Source: Legit.ng