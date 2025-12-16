An alleged chat between Regina Daniels and one of her children's nannies, known as Ruth, has surfaced online

The movie star has once again cried out about the ongoing custody battle with her ex-husband, Ned Nwoko

In the chat, the nanny shared the circumstances that led to her leaving Ned Nwoko's house, while Regina promised to send her money

Regina Daniels has continued to trend following her revelation that she is battling a custody challenge with her ex-husband.

The actress took to social media to share what her ex-husband, Ned Nwoko, was allegedly doing concerning their two children.

She showed a box filled with items such as toys, shoes, and clothes for her two sons while video calling them.

In a post circulating online, an alleged text message between the actress and one of her children's nannies was shared.

In the message, the nanny, known as Ruth, claimed that she had left Ned Nwoko's house. According to her, the politician had not made life uneasy for all nannies since Regina left.

She alleged that she was frustrated, as the nannies were bearing the brunt of the tension between Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels.

Regina Daniels's comforts her nanny over treatment

Regina Daniels comforted her son's nanny, offering words of encouragement and expressing her regret over the situation.

She asked for the nanny’s details so she could send her money.

It is also recalled that when Ned Nwoko and his family were enjoying some time together, Laila Charani was seen with one of Regina's children, with the younger son resting in Charani's arms.

Regina Daniels later shared that Ned Nwoko allegedly asked her children’s nannies to write false statements depicting her as a violent person and someone who abuses substances.

See the alleged chat between Regain Daniels and nanny here:

What fans said about Regina Daniels' alleged chat

Reactions have trailed the post about Regina Daniels and her son's nanny. Here are comments below:

@kristiechoji shared:

"The girl is not safe with this post, Epa will arrest the Nanny, sadly."

@momoh.onize wrote:

"Omoh, the man knw say d nanny dey reach out to Regina,He wan cut every ties so she won't av anyone to ask of hw her children is fairing."

@johnosimen reacted:

"The man love you more than you know look at what your house girl said that he has not be the same(what a love) wow wow."

@ mercy590877 commented:

"Well it not new.A typical narcissistic behavior. I try to get to everyone that is affiliated to her,just to prove a point and frustrate Gina.regina.daniels do not let that break you.Just move on do not give him that attention he is seeking from you.Heal and find love aga."

