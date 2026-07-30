The US Embassy in Abuja issued an advisory urging American citizens in Nigeria to regularise their immigration status before July 31

Nigeria introduced a $15 daily surcharge for visa overstays from May 1, 2025, with tougher bans taking effect from August 1

Foreigners who overstay by six months or more face a five-year re-entry ban, rising to 10 years for those beyond one year

FCT, Abuja - The United States Embassy in Abuja has called on American citizens living in or visiting Nigeria to act before the federal government's immigration amnesty window closes on Friday, July 31, 2025.

According to The Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday, July 29, the US Mission, in an advisory issued by the embassy, warned that anyone who fails to regularise an expired or lapsed immigration status before the deadline could face hefty financial penalties and possible long-term restrictions on re-entering the United States from August 1.

US Embassy issues immigration amnesty deadline reminder for Americans. Photo credit: @GMA

Source: UGC

Vanguard also noted the update from the US Embassy.

Nigeria rolled out a $15 daily overstay surcharge as part of broader immigration reforms that came into force on May 1, 2025. The Federal Government later granted a grace period, allowing affected foreigners to settle their status through an online amnesty portal without paying the fines that had accumulated up to that point, but only until the end of July.

"U.S. citizens currently in Nigeria who have overstayed their visa are strongly encouraged to regularise their stay through the amnesty portal before July 31, 2025. Failure to do so may result in significant financial penalties and long-term restrictions on re-entry to Nigeria," the advisory said.

Penalties for visa overstays from August 1

From August 1, travellers who have not regularised their status will be liable for the full daily surcharge going back to when their permitted stay expired. The consequences become more severe the longer the overstay continues — foreigners who remain in Nigeria beyond six months without valid documentation face a five-year ban from re-entering the country, while those who stay beyond one year will be barred for 10 years.

The embassy noted that Nigeria's new online immigration portal allows holders of expired visa-on-arrival permits, expired single-entry visas and lapsed expatriate residence cards to apply for stay permits, upload supporting documents and obtain immigration clearance electronically, removing the need to visit any immigration office in person.

US Embassy reminds Americans in Nigeria to regularise their immigration status before enforcement begins. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

US Embassy issues immigration compliance reminder

According to the US Mission, the digital platform was created to eliminate physical queues and reduce administrative costs. It also aims to make it easier for foreigners to comply with Nigerian immigration rules.

The embassy advised all American citizens travelling to or residing in Nigeria to ensure they fully comply with the country's immigration laws to avoid sanctions under the new enforcement regime.

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The rule, issued in July and set to take effect in September, scraps the longstanding "duration of status" arrangement, which allowed students to remain in the country for the full length of their studies without a fixed deadline.

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Source: Legit.ng