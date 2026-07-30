Portable and Charles Okocha clashed verbally during a live TVC programme ahead of their July 31 celebrity boxing rematch

A shirtless Portable stood up mid-interview and threw fake punches at Okocha, forcing the presenter to intervene repeatedly

The rematch was triggered after Okocha activated a rematch clause following Portable's unanimous decision win in their first bout

Controversial Afrobeats singer Portable and Charles Okocha came dangerously close to settling their rivalry before fight night, after their pre-bout interview on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, descended into a full-blown shouting match.

The two appeared together on a TVC programme titled Chaos in the Ring alongside a moderator, ostensibly to build anticipation for their scheduled July 31 celebrity boxing rematch. What followed was anything but composed.

A heated confrontation between Portable and Charles Okocha stole the spotlight as both stars came face-to-face before their boxing rematch. Photo: portablebaeby/charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

Portable wasted little time making his intentions clear, boasting repeatedly about his preparations and his prior win over the actor.

"I'm the man… I go prepare, I don prepare, I go win again, I go fight again. I go beat Charles Okocha," the singer declared during the session.

The Zazu crooner also referenced his connection to British rapper Skepta, using it as a rallying point for Nigerians to get behind him.

He went further, insisting the outcome of the rematch was already decided in his favour before a single punch had been thrown.

Portable throws punches mid-Interview

Things escalated sharply when Portable, who was shirtless throughout the appearance, suddenly rose from his seat and began throwing fake punches in Charles Okocha's direction.

The studio erupted as both men shouted over each other simultaneously.

Charles Okocha, visibly irritated, urged the singer to channel the aggression where it belonged.

"So what are you talking about? Can you save that for the ring? Can you save that on the 31st? Don't disrespect me! I'm not your mate. Don't disrespect me!" the actor fired back.

The programme's presenter scrambled to restore order, making repeated appeals directly to the singer.

"Portable… Portable, calm down. It's understandable that this energy is on right here," the host said, as the back-and-forth showed no signs of cooling.

Watch Portable, Charles Okocha trade insults during heated boxing rematch face-off in the videos below:

What is at stake on July 31

The rematch came about after Charles Okocha invoked a rematch clause following Portable's unanimous decision victory in their first encounter.

Both men have since been operating out of separate training camps while continuing to exchange verbal threats in public.

Outside the interview room, Portable has been equally vocal about his broader boxing ambitions.

He has stated his intention to challenge fellow singer Terry G after the Charles Okocha rematch, signalling that he views boxing as a long-term extension of his career rather than a one-off spectacle.

The singer has also claimed he has already received ₦50 million from a reported ₦150 million total purse for the July 31 contest, and remains confident he will walk away with another victory over the actor.

A heated confrontation between Portable and Charles Okocha stole the spotlight as both stars came face-to-face before their boxing rematch. Photo: charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

Portable drags ex-girlfriend online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that street singer Portable stirred controversy after mocking his ex-girlfriend, Queen Dami, in a now-deleted Instagram post.

He accused her of desperate online behaviour, claiming she begged for gifts and dated wealthy men yet had no car to show for it.

Portable also revealed he still helps care for Queen Dami’s son with the late Alaafin of Oyo, despite their acrimonious split.

Source: Legit.ng