May Edochie’s former lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, sparks online reactions after sharing unexpected praise for Judy Austin

His remarks about Judy’s personality and relationship with May’s family have drawn mixed responses from fans

Recall that the attorney and May have been at loggerheads since they stopped working together

May Edochie’s former lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, has sparked reactions online after publicly praising Judy Austin, the wife of May’s estranged husband, Yul Edochie.

Ugwuonye, who has previously made allegations against May during her divorce saga, surprised many by showering encomiums on Judy Austin in a lengthy post.

May Edochie’s ex-lawyer surprises many with his latest public reaction to Judy Austin. Credit: @mayyuedochie, @judyaustin

Source: Instagram

The attorney wrote:

“HER GREATEST BEAUTY IS HER HEART. This woman is truly beautiful. Sometimes, I wonder how Yul manages the thought that so many other men must admire his woman. But beyond her physical beauty, I believe her greatest quality is her heart.”

He went further to suggest Judy Austin holds no hatred toward May, saying:

“I believe she wanted peace and would have preferred a situation where everyone could coexist rather than one that ended in divorce. From that perspective, she may have hoped the marriage could be preserved.”

Ugwuonye also expressed his belief that Judy cares about May’s children and possesses a forgiving spirit:

“I believe she would say that she has forgiven those who wished her harm or even wished her dead. In my view, she possesses a remarkably forgiving spirit. That, more than anything else, is what I consider her greatest beauty.”

His remarks have triggered mixed reactions among fans.

See May Edochie’s ex-lawyer's Instagram post praising Judy Austin:

Legit.ng earlier reported that May Yul-Edochie escalated her long-running battle against online critics by taking legal action against her former lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye; Yinka Theisen, and some operators of several popular social media accounts.

The estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie approached a Lagos State High Court, accusing the defendants of orchestrating a sustained campaign of cyberbullying, harassment and defamation that she said has lasted for years, reports The PUNCH.

May Edochie drags her former lawyer and Yinka Theisen to court over alleged online attack. Photos: May Edochie/Yinka Theisen/Emeka Ugwuonye.

Source: Instagram

According to court documents, May is seeking an injunction to restrain Theisen, who was once romantically linked to Yul Edochie's elder brother, Linc Edochie, alongside Ugwuonye and unidentified operators of several Facebook, Instagram, X and other social media accounts from making further publications about her.

The Guardian Newspaper also reported that the suit, filed through her lawyers at Greylaw Partners, also seeks an order compelling the removal of the disputed social media accounts and posts allegedly used to attack her.

She further requested that the affected social media platforms disclose the identities of the account operators to aid investigations.

Netizens react to Emeka Ugwuonye's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

anurichika said:

"Damage control dead on arrival 😂😂."

ujuandy said:

"Una no go bring chain,chain this dog? Una go think say na play,he go enter market soon!!!"

dara_molaolabisi said:

"I just realise have been following this goat 😂… Time to unfollow the mumu man."

real_ebony_queen7777 said:

"Damage control dead on arrival.😍😍😍."

fa2cam said:

"Why can't u post an unedited unfiltered not AI pic of Judy if she's so beautiful 😂😂😂."

getrud796 said:

"The same person that came out to do stupid and silly stuff when Kambili died. U must be having a flipping laugh and joke 😮😮😮."

May Edochie flaunts lavish Ghana vacation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that May Edochie shared clips from her vacation in Ghana, which she described as a pre-birthday celebration.

In the video, she was seen at Asenema Waterfall, where she enjoyed a nature-filled experience that included a massage session arranged at the site.

The post also drew reactions from fans, who praised her confidence and lifestyle, while some made comments linking her personal life and past marriage to actor Yul Edochie.

Source: Legit.ng