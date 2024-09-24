Gabriel Afolayan and his beautiful wife have marked their wedding anniversary in style on social media

In a post by his wife, she showered him with love and affection, calling him a sweet name alongside a loving image

However, the number of years the couple celebrated sparked confusion among their fans, even as they wished them a happy anniversary

Nollywood actor, Gabriel Afolayan, and his beautiful wife are marking their wedding anniversary in a lovely way.

Legit.ng previously reported that the actor addressed rumours trailing his marriage. It was alleged that his union with Adebanke was troubled. However, in an interview, he said all was well with his marriage.

Gabriel Afolayan marks wedding anniversary. Photo credit @officialsoye

Source: Instagram

In a new post by his wife, Abisoye, whom a few people claimed was his second wife, she called him 'Papa Bear' and wished him a happy anniversary.

The mother of two also shared how much she loves her husband.

Number of years spark confusion

Few of the actor's fans were confused about the number of years their favourite was actually celebrating.

According to them, the movie star, who is also a musician, cannot be marking his first anniversary since he claimed all was well with his marriage years ago.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Afolayns' wife on their anniversary. Here are some of the comments below:

@nikkilaoye:

"Congratulations and happy anniversary to you both."

@freddieleonard:

"Congratulations. May the Lord Continue to Bless and uphold your home."

@jideawobona:

"Till eternity with more blessing."

@ojopagogotv:

"Congratulations, May God continue to bless your home, Olorun a wo awon omo yin o, happy wedding anniversary. "

@ronkeoshodioke:

"Congratulations my darlings."

@libratvee:

"Happy Anniversary to Baba and Mama Ibeji, may Eledumare continue to bless your union, and may you continue to find joy and fulfillment in each other. Toast to titi lai lai."

@iam_annnul:

"Congratulations, but one year ke? Did you remarry?"

@drealest_22:

"Didnt he marry a few years ago, i cant even remnebr his wife's name."

Picture of Gabriel Afolayan's twins surfaces

Earlier, the actor caught many by surprise when he went online to disclose that he was a father of twins.

The movie star, who was notorious for keeping his personal life away from public glare, shared some sneak peeks of his sons on social media.

The images released by Gabriel Afolayan on his social media pages sparked massive reactions, leaving many in awe of the striking resemblance he shared with his sons.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng