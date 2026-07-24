The National Automotive Design and Development Council launched its Dealership Registration Portal at a Lagos sensitisation workshop

NADDC Director-General Osanipin said the portal would give dealers access to financing and legal recognition, among other benefits

The Automotive Merchants and Dealers of Nigeria welcomed the initiative, saying it would help flush out unregistered operators

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has opened a Dealership Registration Portal for vehicle dealers across Nigeria, framing the digital platform as a tool to bring structure and transparency to a sector long hampered by fragmented data and informal operations.

The portal was unveiled at a National Sensitisation Workshop held in Lagos on Thursday. NADDC Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, Otunba Oluwemimo Osanipin, said the initiative forms a central part of the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP 2023-2033) and the Federal Government's broader push to digitise Nigeria's industrial landscape.

FG moves to curb illegal car dealerships with a new portal Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Osanipin said the absence of a centralised database had for years made it difficult for authorities to plan effectively, track market trends or verify the integrity of vehicles entering the country.

"For too long, the industry has suffered from information asymmetry. Without a centralised, real-time database, it has been difficult to track market trends, verify the integrity of vehicles entering our market, or provide necessary support to our hard-working dealers," he said.

Portal as a business tool, not a burden

The NADDC boss sought to reassure dealers that registration would work in their favour, positioning the platform as a route to greater credibility with banks and financial institutions.

"This portal is your partner. It is designed to lower the barriers to formal business, increase your credibility with financial institutions, and provide you with a seat at the table in our national policy-making process. When you register, you are validating your business for the modern era," Osanipin said.

He added that the digital process would cut down on bureaucratic interference and reduce opportunities for corruption, giving dealers of all sizes equal access to the system.

He urged participants at the workshop to register before leaving the venue, describing the Lagos session as the beginning of a new era for the sector.

Also speaking at the event, House Committee on Industry Chairman Hon. Dr Enitan Dolapo Badru said the automotive sector plays a critical role in job creation and economic diversification.

He said the portal would improve vehicle licensing, boost regulatory compliance and give government and financial institutions reliable data for planning and policy decisions.

Dealers welcome the development

Prince Ajibola Adedoyin, National President of the Automotive Merchants and Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON), praised the NADDC for the initiative and said formal registration would help clear out illegitimate operators who have long made conditions difficult for genuine business owners.

"Now that the government is coming to regulate, they will be able to flush out those that are not real vehicle dealers; those that are making it difficult for the real business owners to do their business," Adedoyin said.

He expressed confidence that the portal would be properly implemented, citing President Bola Tinubu's Nigeria First policy and the NADDC Director-General's track record as reasons for optimism.

FG moves against illegal vehicles, opens portal for car dealers to register. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The Dealership Registration Portal is part of a wider set of digital reforms under the NAIDP 2023-2033, which also targets local automotive manufacturing and the creation of a comprehensive national industry database.

FG lowers import duties on imported cars

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's automobile market is poised for a major shift after the Federal Government reduced import duties on both new and used vehicles, a move expected to make cars more affordable and stimulate economic activity.

However, automobile dealers have cautioned that Nigerians may not experience immediate price reductions, as many vehicles currently in dealerships were imported under the previous, higher duty rates.

The dealers shared their views in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), describing the policy as a welcome relief for businesses and consumers while stressing that exchange rate volatility and other import-related costs could still influence vehicle prices.

Source: Legit.ng