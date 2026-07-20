Four police officers have been arrested after allegedly extorting the ICPC chairman during an unauthorised roadside operation in Abuja

Police investigations uncovered how the officers allegedly carried out the extortion before they were tracked down

The FCT police command reiterated the ban on phone searches and warned officers against extortion and misconduct

Four police officers are in custody after they allegedly extorted N53,000 from the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Aliyu (SAN), during an illegal roadside operation in Abuja.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Sanusi, said the officers did not know the identity of the man they stopped when they mounted an unauthorised checkpoint around the Banex area in Wuse.

Police have arrested four officers over the alleged extortion of the ICPC chairman.

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According to Sanusi, the officers forced the ICPC chairman to withdraw the money from a Point of Sale (POS) operator, where he also paid the transaction charges before they shared the cash among themselves.

"They extorted him of N53,000. They took him to a POS, he withdrew the money, paid the charges, and they shared the money among themselves."

Officers allegedly abandoned duty posts

Briefing newsmen on Monday, July 20, the police commissioner said investigations found that the four officers left their official duty posts, teamed up, and set up the illegal checkpoint to extort motorists.

He called them "a gang of criminals" and said they had no business wearing the police uniform.

The command later declared the officers wanted. Police first arrested the alleged gang leader, whose confession led to the arrest of the other three. Sanusi said they would face disciplinary measures, including dismissal from the force, if found guilty.

Four police officers arrested over the alleged extortion of ICPC Chairman Musa Aliyu in Abuja.

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The commissioner also reminded Nigerians that the Inspector-General of Police has banned officers from stopping people on the road to search their mobile phones.

"If any policeman stops you and asks to search your phone, don't agree. Call the police emergency lines," he was quoted as saying my The Punch.

He urged members of the public to report extortion and other misconduct, saying officers who violate the law would face the consequences.

Police kill four kidnappers, arrest 88

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that police killed four suspected kidnappers, rescued five abducted victims and arrested 88 suspects during coordinated security operations across Lagos and Ogun states.

The operation, codenamed Operation Ko Si Aye, targeted forests, highways, and suspected criminal hideouts. Officers recovered firearms, mobile phones, and other items believed to have been used in kidnapping and other crimes.

Source: Legit.ng