Cement prices in Nigeria have surged, reaching up to ₦15,000 for a 50kg bag in July 2026

Huaxin Cement's acquisition of Lafarge Africa sparks hopes for increased competition and potential price reductions

High diesel costs and inflation continue to pressure construction budgets for builders and homeowners across Nigeria

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Cement prices in Nigeria have continued their upward climb in July 2026, adding fresh pressure on builders, contractors, and millions of Nigerians planning construction projects.

A market survey conducted by Legit.ng shows that the retail price of a 50kg bag of cement now ranges between ₦12,500 and ₦15,000, depending on the brand, location, and distribution costs.

BUA and Dangote Cement reposition as Huaxin acquires Lafarge Africa. Credit: Novatis

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The latest increase comes at a time when Nigeria’s cement industry is undergoing a major transformation following Huaxin Cement’s acquisition of Lafarge Africa.

Current cement prices across Nigeria

Dealers across major cities report that cement prices have become highly volatile, with costs differing from one region to another due to transportation expenses and supply conditions.

Cement Brand Price per 50kg bag Dangote Cement N13,000 - N15,000 BUA Cement N12,000 - N14,500 Lafarge Africa (Now HBM) N12,000 -N13,500

In some parts of Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and the South-East, prices have reportedly crossed the ₦15,000 mark, particularly for retail purchases in smaller quantities.

Why cement prices keep rising

Industry analysts attribute the persistent rise in cement prices to several factors, including the high cost of diesel, rising transportation expenses, foreign exchange volatility, and increased production costs.

Although Nigeria has sufficient local cement production capacity, the cost of moving cement from factories to distributors and retail outlets has continued to push prices higher.

Builders have also complained that frequent price adjustments make it difficult to budget for housing and infrastructure projects.

Huaxin’s acquisition of Lafarge Africa

A major development in the industry is the completion of Huaxin Cement’s acquisition of Lafarge Africa, according to a report by TheCable.

The Chinese cement giant acquired 83.81% of Lafarge Africa from Holcim in a deal valued at approximately US$1 billion.

Following the takeover, Lafarge Africa has begun transitioning to HBM Nigeria Plc, marking a new chapter for one of Nigeria’s largest cement producers.

Huaxin’s entry into the Nigerian market is significant because it strengthens competition in an industry long dominated by Dangote Cement and BUA Cement.

Impact on competition and pricing

Experts believe Huaxin’s acquisition could eventually lead to improved efficiency, plant modernisation, and increased production capacity at Lafarge’s Nigerian operations.

With Huaxin now controlling a major share of Lafarge Africa, the company is expected to challenge the market dominance of Dangote and BUA more aggressively.

This could create a more competitive pricing environment in the long term, potentially benefiting consumers.

However, analysts caution that Nigerians may not see immediate price reductions.

Nigerians brace for tougher times as cement firms increase prices. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Cement prices are still heavily influenced by macroeconomic factors such as energy costs, inflation, and logistics challenges.

For now, builders and homeowners remain caught between rising construction costs and hopes that stronger competition from Huaxin’s takeover of Lafarge Africa will eventually bring some relief to the Nigerian cement market.

Dangote Cement breaks silence on high prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that the chairman of Dangote Cement Plc, Emmanuel Ikazoboh, has explained why cement prices remain high across Nigeria, attributing the persistent increases to rising energy costs and the impact of foreign exchange on production expenses.

His comments come amid growing concerns from Nigerians over the soaring cost of building materials, with many calling on the government to intervene as cement prices continue to put pressure on construction projects and housing development.

Speaking during the 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Dangote Cement Plc in Lagos, Ikazoboh said energy remains the biggest cost component in cement manufacturing, accounting for about 60 per cent of total production expenses.

Source: Legit.ng