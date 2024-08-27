Rapper Illbliss, in a video that is trending online, revealed the Hip-Hop community lost a lot of rappers, including Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid

The rapper also explained how the Hip-Hop genre lost the big three in the music industry to the Afrobeats genre

Illbliss' comment about Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid being rappers has, however, stirred up reactions

Popular rapper and actor Tobechukwu Ejiofor, professionally known as Illbliss, has stirred up debate on social media after he claimed Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid were rappers.

Illbliss, during an interview, spoke about how the Hip-Hop genre lost numerous rappers, including the big three in the music industry, to the Afrobeats genre.

Illbliss says Hip-Hop is tough as he claims WIzkid, Burna Boy, and Davido were rappers. Credit: @davido @illblissgoreti @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

"We (Hip-Hop community) lost a lot of our soldiers; we lost Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido. Three of them were rappers," the rapper said.

According to Illbliss, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido were able to find success through Afrobeats as many wouldn't be as fortunate as himself, Olamide, Phyno, Reminisce, Vector and a few others who made it big through Hip-Hop.

"Hip Hop is a tough in Nigeria," Illbliss said.

Watch video of Illbliss speaking about Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid

People react to Illbliss' comment about the Big Three

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

naija_eyes:

"How davido take be rapper? , the guy go just dey shout chioma chioma up and down."

Themandemi:

"Love to hear ill bliss speak. Same as Eldee. Due to their education and exposure before music, and as music execs, their insights are always top shelf."

QUEENOFDBLUES1:

"I for like hear Wizkid rap o."

Omotayo10784102:

"Davido was a rapper ke."

Vicvin123

"I think he meant OBO is a wrapper."

happy_wisd67238

"Davido nor be rapper person were never sing finish one be rapper."

Justt_Okechukwu:

"Wah Did He Smoke ?? Burna Boy Is The Only One Who Can Rap Amongst The Three He Mentioned."

