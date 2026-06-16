A Nigerian agribusiness entrepreneur shared a series of posts outlining the major professional missteps she made after university

The graduate detailed how undercapitalisation, lack of experience, and so on affected her early farming operations

She advised young Nigerians on what to do when it comes to her line of business as a farmer, sparking buzz online

A Nigerian lady and agribusiness entrepreneur, identified as Chimdi Ibeawuchi, has taken to social media to share four costly career mistakes she made as a young graduate entering the agricultural sector.

In a detailed thread shared on her X page (@ChimdiIbeawuchi), she reflected on her multi-year journey and outlined what she would do differently if she were starting over as a 21-to-25-year-old in Nigeria.

A Nigerian graduate, now a farmer, lists 4 mistakes she would have avoided in her career. Photo credit: @chimdiIbeawuchi/X

Source: Twitter

Lady shares four career mistakes after graduation

@ChimdiIbeawuchi explained that starting a business immediately after graduation without corporate exposure resulted in avoidable losses. She noted that working for established food brands provides foundational knowledge in risk management, distribution, and financial negotiations.

She said:

"I should have gone to work for any of the Big Food Companies (Experience is Expensive, I gained experience through too many Mistakes)."

She also expressed regrets over buying mechanical assets too early with limited capital, which led to high maintenance costs and operational downtime.

Chimdi said:

"What I failed to appreciate was that machinery is not an asset simply because you own it. It is only an asset when it is productive. Every day a machine sits idle waiting for spare parts, repairs, technicians-it is destroying value."

The entrepreneur stressed that overworking to resolve minor operational issues took a severe toll on her physical well-being. She detailed an exhausting daily routine that involved driving long hours, supervising farm staff, and personally distributing eggs and produce to hotels and restaurants.

Chimdi said:

"I shouldn’t have ignored my Health-One of the most expensive costs in entrepreneurship is the damage you do to yourself trying to get everything done! The sad part was most of the problems I tried to solve, weren’t worth Solving!"

Here is the breakdown of the four costly career mistakes she mentioned:

I should have gone to work for any of the Big Food Companies I should have bought fewer mechanical assets I shouldn’t have ignored my Health I would have diversified into real estate much earlier.

Comparing her investments over the last nine years, she urged young farmers to prioritise real estate alongside their operations to preserve wealth.

Chimdi said:

"The poultry I built 9 years ago for 27 million requires renovation but the land I bought 8 years ago for 10 million is now worth 10 times that."

Nigerians react to graduate-turned-farmer's agribusiness advice

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the entrepreneur's post below:

@oosaheni said:

"I was at a large oil palm plantation today, and I thought about this very thing; if I knew, I would have tried applying for a role there fresh out of school."

@skygoldbishop said:

"Thank you so much for this insight very helpful for me also in my line of business."

@AlexManji said:

"Thank you so much for this. 🙏🏾 I need this."

See her X post below:

How to become a successful business entrepreneur

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Kingsley Umeh, the Legit.ng partner blogger, reveals 14 secrets to become a successful business owner and entrepreneur in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng