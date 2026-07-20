Sri Lanka's Department of Immigration and Emigration has announced free tourist visas for citizens of 40 selected countries from May 25, 2026

Eligible travellers from countries including Nigeria's major 'japa' destinations — the UK, US, and Canada — can visit Sri Lanka for 30 days at no visa cost

The free ETA covers all passport types, including diplomatic, official, service, and ordinary passports, with a double-entry facility allowed

Sri Lanka has announced that nationals of 40 countries can obtain a tourist visa free of charge, effective from Sunday, May 25, 2026, the country's Department of Immigration and Emigration confirmed.

The notice, published on May 24, 2026, said eligible travellers will receive an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) valid for 30 days at no cost.

The government of Sri Lanka has named the 40 countries eligible for its free tourist visa in 2026. Photo Credit: Omer Messinger, George Pachantouris

Source: Getty Images

The scheme covers holders of diplomatic, official, service, and ordinary passports alike. A double-entry facility is also permitted within the 30-day validity period.

Sri Lanka tourist visa: List of countries

The following nations are covered under the free visa scheme:

1. Australia.

2. Austria.

3. Bahrain.

4. Belarus.

5. Belgium.

6. Canada.

7. China.

8. Czech Republic.

9. Denmark.

10. Finland.

11. France.

12. Germany.

13. India.

14. Indonesia.

15. Iran.

16. Israel.

17. Italy.

18. Japan.

19. Kazakhstan.

20. Kuwait.

21. Malaysia.

22. Nepal.

23. Netherlands.

24. New Zealand.

25. Norway.

26. Oman.

27. Pakistan.

28. Poland.

29. Qatar.

30. Russia.

31. Saudi Arabia.

32. South Korea.

33. Spain.

34. Sweden.

35. Switzerland.

36. Thailand.

37. Turkey.

38. UAE.

39. United Kingdom.

40. United States of America.

Sri Lanka: What travellers need to know

All foreign nationals are still required to obtain an ETA before arriving in Sri Lanka, even where the document is issued free of charge.

The department noted that Maldivian nationals, who benefit from a separate bilateral agreement, are entitled to 90 days rather than the standard 30.

Travellers who paid ETA fees before May 25, 2026, will not receive refunds. For stays beyond 30 days, visitors must apply for an extension and pay the applicable visa fee. Nationals from countries not on the list remain subject to the general ETA rules, which include a standard processing fee.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a cash-strapped Sri Lanka had set its sights on China's development.

Corruption push: Sri Lanka targets 'untouchable' elites

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sri Lanka's anti-corruption push had targeted the once-untouchable elites in the country.

The government is pursuing some of the country's most powerful individuals -- with a former president, several ex-ministers and the heads of the police, prisons and immigration all appearing in court.

Ranga Dissanayake, director-general of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), was granted sweeping powers in May to recover stolen assets -- even without criminal convictions.

Source: Legit.ng