Sri Lanka Announces Free Tourist Visas for Citizens of 40 Countries in 2026, Releases Full List
- Sri Lanka's Department of Immigration and Emigration has announced free tourist visas for citizens of 40 selected countries from May 25, 2026
- Eligible travellers from countries including Nigeria's major 'japa' destinations — the UK, US, and Canada — can visit Sri Lanka for 30 days at no visa cost
- The free ETA covers all passport types, including diplomatic, official, service, and ordinary passports, with a double-entry facility allowed
Sri Lanka has announced that nationals of 40 countries can obtain a tourist visa free of charge, effective from Sunday, May 25, 2026, the country's Department of Immigration and Emigration confirmed.
The notice, published on May 24, 2026, said eligible travellers will receive an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) valid for 30 days at no cost.
The scheme covers holders of diplomatic, official, service, and ordinary passports alike. A double-entry facility is also permitted within the 30-day validity period.
Sri Lanka tourist visa: List of countries
The following nations are covered under the free visa scheme:
1. Australia.
2. Austria.
3. Bahrain.
4. Belarus.
5. Belgium.
6. Canada.
7. China.
8. Czech Republic.
9. Denmark.
10. Finland.
11. France.
12. Germany.
13. India.
14. Indonesia.
15. Iran.
16. Israel.
17. Italy.
18. Japan.
19. Kazakhstan.
20. Kuwait.
21. Malaysia.
22. Nepal.
23. Netherlands.
24. New Zealand.
25. Norway.
26. Oman.
27. Pakistan.
28. Poland.
29. Qatar.
30. Russia.
31. Saudi Arabia.
32. South Korea.
33. Spain.
34. Sweden.
35. Switzerland.
36. Thailand.
37. Turkey.
38. UAE.
39. United Kingdom.
40. United States of America.
Sri Lanka: What travellers need to know
All foreign nationals are still required to obtain an ETA before arriving in Sri Lanka, even where the document is issued free of charge.
The department noted that Maldivian nationals, who benefit from a separate bilateral agreement, are entitled to 90 days rather than the standard 30.
Travellers who paid ETA fees before May 25, 2026, will not receive refunds. For stays beyond 30 days, visitors must apply for an extension and pay the applicable visa fee. Nationals from countries not on the list remain subject to the general ETA rules, which include a standard processing fee.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a cash-strapped Sri Lanka had set its sights on China's development.
Corruption push: Sri Lanka targets 'untouchable' elites
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sri Lanka's anti-corruption push had targeted the once-untouchable elites in the country.
The government is pursuing some of the country's most powerful individuals -- with a former president, several ex-ministers and the heads of the police, prisons and immigration all appearing in court.
Ranga Dissanayake, director-general of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), was granted sweeping powers in May to recover stolen assets -- even without criminal convictions.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng