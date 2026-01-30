Hollywood has lost a veteran in the industry following a recent report about actress Catherine O’Hara

Macaulay Culkin, who played the role of her son in the hit 1990 movie Home Alone, also confirmed the report of her death

Her demise has thrown the world into mourning, as many have penned tributes to the late Hollywood star

Hollywood and the entertainment industry have been thrown into mourning over the death of actress Catherine O’Hara, famously known for Schitt’s Creek, Home Alone, and Best in Show.

On Friday, January 30, reports emerged that Catherine had died at the age of 71. This was confirmed by her manager to Variety. She died after a brief illness.

Actor Macaulay Culkin, who played her son in Home Alone, also confirmed her death with a moving tribute he shared via his Instagram page.

"Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later," he wrote, sharing pictures of himself and the late actress.

Catherine started her comedy career in the 1970s and helped to create the Canadian sketch show SCTV. She made it to the spotlight in the 1980s with her first big screen credit in the romantic comedy Nothing Personal with Donald Sutherland. In 1985, she featured in Martin Scorsese’s black comedy After Hours.

She was famous for playing the role of Macaulay Culkin’s careless mother in the smash hit 1990 comedy Home Alone, a role she also reprised in the 1992 sequel.

Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin pens emotional tribute in honour of late Catherine O’Hara.

What people said about Catherine O’Hara

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from social media users as netizens mourned the late Hollywood actress. Read the comments below.

Cele2David said:

"This is so sad. What is the cause of her death?":

Nljigakulive commented:

"Amazing actress and even better human being smh this hurts so much. Rest in power queen."

kayzywizzzy said:

"RIP to a legend who shaped an era of movies for millions."

TomBradyEgo commented:

"Christmas is not gonna be same omg rip queen."

nofelines commented:

"One of the best collection that made our days in childhood... RIP legend."

