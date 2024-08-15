Hours after visiting Paul and Jude Okoye of Psquare, pictures, including a video of Peter Obi at Peter Okoye 'Mr P's mansion, have emerged online

In a video that has since gone viral, Peter Obi was seen conversing with the Psquare twin brother amid the Okoye family feud

Peter Obi's visit to Peter Okoye's mansion has, however, divided online users as they compare his house to that of his twin brother

The Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023, Mr Peter Obi, appears to be trying to reconcile the Psquare brothers. A new video, including pictures of him at Peter Okoye, aka Mr P's mansion, has surfaced on social media.

Recall that Obi made headlines after he visited Paul and their older brother Jude amid the ongoing feud in the Okoye family.

Video of Peter Obi at Peter Okoye's lavish mansion.

Source: Instagram

In an open letter to his twin brother, Peter accused Paul of teaming up with their older brother Jude to marginalise him.

Mr P denied dragging Paul to the EFCC, stating that he focused on uncovering the truth behind a secret company, Northside Music, allegedly owned by Jude and his wife, Ifeoma.

Blogger Tunde Ednut shared pictures and a video of Obi at Peter's house, claiming the politician was trying to reconcile the twins with their elder brother.

He wrote:

"Kudos to Peter Obi for his efforts. It’s clear that he’s trying to help mend the ongoing feud between the twins and their elder brother, Jude Okoye."

In another statement, Tunde Ednut gushed about the look of Peter's mansion as he wrote:

"Omo, but see this Peter House sha!!! Ah ah…. These Psquare guys are rich forever, I swear. Them invest well, no worry. See house."

See video and pictures of Peter Obi at Peter Okoye of Psquare's mansion

People react to video of Peter Obi at Mr P's mansion

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

chimezie_gogoligo:

"Omo Peter mansion no be joke."

inemesit_official:

"How person want take stay for this kind house still get bad dreams? God bless me and future hubby o Amen."

shawn.jessy

"Omo this Peter mansion na paradise o."

moh__fuvkin_bad:

"Wow,this Peter mansion no be play play oh."

okolifortune:

"He wants to hear from the both sides in order to make informed conflict resolution. That’s the president I voted for!"

Daniel Regha tackles Peter Obi

Legit.ng recently reported that Peter Obi's visit to Paul and Jude Okoye triggered media personality Daniel Regha.

According to Daniel, the politician should have called them instead of going to their homes.

He noted that there are more pressing issues for the former governor of Anambra state rather than giving attention to clout chasing drama of the celebs.

Source: Legit.ng