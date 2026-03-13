Veteran gospel singer Bola Are visited the Adegbodu family residence to comfort Kehinde after his identical twin brother Taiwo passed away

In a touching video, Bola Are embraced the bereaved Kehinde and told him only God understands the situation, as both wept

The clip of Bola Are comforting Kehinde Adegbodu went viral and has drawn tears and emotional reactions from fans and followers online

Veteran gospel singer and evangelist Dr Bola Are visited the Adegbodu family home to console Kehinde Adegbodu following the sudden death of his twin brother and music partner, Taiwo Adegbodu.

The respected minister, known as the “Grandmother of Gospel Music,” arrived with her team and immediately embraced Kehinde, who broke down in tears as she held him close.

Evangelist Bola Are sheds tears as she comforts Kehinde Adegbodu following his twin brother Taiwo's sudden death at family residence. Photo: bolaare/ThinkYoruba_1st/adegbodu_twinsofficial

Source: Instagram

Her presence brought comfort to the grieving family just days after the heartbreaking news shook the gospel community.

Taiwo Adegbodu, one half of the celebrated Adegbodu Twins, passed away on March 1, 2026.

Kehinde had announced the loss through their official channels, explaining that they were together until late the previous night before Taiwo’s unexpected passing.

In his emotional post, he described the pain of losing his best friend and partner, noting that it had already been eight days without him.

During the condolence visit, Kehinde prostrated in respect, following Yoruba tradition, while Bola Are reassured him with words of faith, saying only God understands the purpose of the tragedy.

The moment, captured in a video circulating online, showed the raw grief of a brother left behind and the spiritual support offered by a senior figure in gospel music.

The Adegbodu Twins were widely admired for their energetic stage performances and Yoruba gospel songs that inspired worshippers across the South-West.

Their ministry emphasised mercy, faith, and worship, drawing large audiences in churches for many years.

Bola Are’s visit drew tears from many Nigerians online as they grieved the loss of the singer.

Watch the video below:

Fans react emotionally to Bola Are's visit to the Adegbodus

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@SamOmodara said:

"I can't remember when last I cry....I just did now 😭😭😭😭"

@KanyinsolaAdeloye commented:

"This song self na another cry for ..The motherly hug another cry..Uncle Kenny self 😭😭😭😭😭"

@DavidFemi wrote:

"The mama Bola Are let me cry as she did to Kenny Adegbodu hoooo oooo T boy rest in peace 👑 👑👑take your crown to sing in heaven 🙏"

@GboyegaOluyemiFolly reacted:

"Saw this now, cannot control the cry... Even the song😭"

@OgunleyeKemiJanet said:

"I just dey tink how his wife would be feel whenever she sees Kenny and his wife together...dat is wen she will miss her husband more."

@PopoolaYetundeMary commented:

"I don't even know the way water come out from eyes"

Evangelist Bola Are visits Kehinde Adegbodu at family home and consoles him after the painful death of his twin brother, leaving many Nigerians emotional. Photo: adegbodu_twinsofficial/ThinkYoruba_1st

Source: Instagram

Bola Are anoints Oba Ladoja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gospel singer Evangelist Bola Are was one of the prominent figures who celebrated Oba Rashidi Ladoja's coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Bola Are served as the guest artist at the coronation mega praise and worship concert held in honour of His Imperial Majesty. The highlight was the moment she became spiritual as she prayed for Ladoja and his family.

She was seen anointing Oba Ladoja's throne, using a horn to administer anointing oil at the event. Prominent figures like President Bola Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde attended the coronation.

Source: Legit.ng