Craze Clown was the victim of a visa application scam, as he shared his unfortunate experience with a close friend.

The Nigerian content creator went on Twitter, formerly known as X, where he expressed his frustration over a friend's behaviour

After lending the friend millions to process his visa application, the details that followed were quite heartbreaking

Popular Nigerian content creator Craze Clown, whose real name is Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke, shared his latest experience with fans online.

Craze Clown’s post on Twitter garnered tons of attention after he narrated how a friend, to whom he had lent millions to process his visa applications, bailed on him.

Clown noted that one month after reaching out to the friend, he explained that he had g*mbled the money and lost everything.

The reactions that following the comedian's post have been nothing short of hilarious.

Craze Crown wrote:

"You beg me make I send money to your account in millions make you use do statement of account for your visa process. After a month, oya send me my money, u come dey explain say you try double the money for g*mble come loser everything! 😡😡 Wetin make I do with that information."

See his post below:

Reactions as Craze Clown narrates experience with friend

Read some reactions as complied below:

@Alexandaaahh said:

"Person wey I borrow 3k last month has ignored my chats and calls. Bro don't pity anybodys story this days."

@anasuachara siad:

"When a man uses his yam as seed, he should not be surprised if his barn is empty at harvest."

@D_Oluwashina said:

"I no dey quick jump into conclusions, oga drop receipt."

@OliviaGodwin18 said:

"That account would have been placed on lein or post no debit with a court injunction too. Why allow him access to it? Even a lawyer should have been involved in it."

@sssamubaba said:

"Give me small time nau, when I reach USA, I'll work hard and pay your money back 😔."

@deveed1 said:

"Do nothing…just arrange ground for am to dey sleep inside station. Money don go!!!"

@ed__oh said:

"E be like the person want know why them Dey call you Dr Craze."

@OB3ce siad:

"The person don see you finish. He come plan for you say if he give you lamba, you go collect 😂."

@XL2LETTERS said:

"No stress ya sef, just call police. G*mbling with borrowed money for proof of funds?! Nahhhh! The punishment needs to be swift and brutal!"

@mathstutor2025 said:

"If e sure you say e happen, tag the person, abi as e chop your money, you still dey fear am🤔."

