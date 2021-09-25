Popular Nigerian comedian, Craze Clown has fully transitioned into a married man as he ties the knot with the mother of his child today, September 25

The entertainer had flooded social media with beautiful pre-wedding photos as he counted done to their big day

A video of the couple during their traditional marriage has made rounds on social media and Craze Clown danced for joy on sighting his woman

Popular Instagram comedian, Craze Clown welcomed his child with fiancee, Jojo in 2020 but the couple has finally made their union official.

The comedian had earlier taken to social media to roll out beautiful pre-wedding photos as he prepared to tie the knot with his woman.

Craze Clown and his wife in traditional attires Photo credit: @promethwrgo

Craze Clown gets married

Craze Clown and his woman walked down the aisle today, September 25 and a video from some of their moments during their traditional wedding has made rounds on social media.

Craze Clown did the classic 'looking away and turning to see your wife as a surprise' move and he was not disappointed to see his woman donned in beautiful traditional attire.

The moment his wife tapped him to look at her, the comedian opened his eyes, moved back in surprise, and broke into a grin as the people around sang Tiwa Savage's Somebody's Son.

Craze Clown kissed his wife before breaking into a dance.

Nigerians react

Craze Clown shares experience with hospital

Popular Nigerian comedian, Craze Clown got people sharing different views and opinions on social media after he posted a story.

In his post on his Instagarm story channel, the father of one said that he called a hospital in Lekki late in the night because of his child.

Craze Clown mentioned to the voice behind the phone that he would be bringing in a toddler and to his dismay, the person asked what a toddler was.

