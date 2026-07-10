UAE publishes full list of documents required for visa on arrival in 2026

The UAE government published the required documents travellers must carry to qualify for a visa on arrival at any UAE airport

The government listed the documents and added a special requirement for travellers coming from the US, UK, EU, Australia or Canada

The visa on arrival is available at Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah international airports and covers all seven Emirates with no fee required at the counter

The UAE government has outlined the full list of documents travellers must present to receive a visa on arrival when entering the country in 2026, offering clarity for those planning trips to the Gulf nation.

A visa on arrival means no prior application is needed before travelling. Upon landing at a UAE airport, a traveller simply approaches the immigration counter, presents the required documents, and receives an entry stamp directly in their passport on the spot.

UAE releases full list of required documents for visa on arrival in 2026, explains process. Photo: Getty Images/ Hinterhause Productions

Source: UGC

Documents Required for UAE Visa on Arrival

According to the UAE official website, Travellers must arrive with several key documents ready for inspection: Passport, return ticket, Hotel booking or confirmed UAE address and proof of funds.

A passport valid for at least six months from the date of entry is the most basic requirement.

Beyond that, immigration officers may request a return or onward ticket as confirmation that the visitor intends to leave, along with a confirmed hotel booking or a physical address for their stay in the UAE.

Proof of sufficient funds is also on the list, typically in the form of a bank statement or credit card, though this is checked at the officer's discretion rather than as a fixed rule for every traveller.

For certain nationalities, a valid visa from the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Australia, or Canada can serve as a qualifying document to access the visa on arrival facility. Travellers in this category are advised to carry a printout or digital copy of that visa.

UAE Visa on Arrival Process at Airport

The facility is available at all major UAE entry points, including Dubai International Airport, Abu Dhabi International Airport, and Sharjah International Airport, and it applies across all seven Emirates: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Umm Al Quwain.

Once a traveller lands, they follow signs towards arrivals and passport control, where they present their documents at the immigration counter.

Processing typically takes anywhere between 15 and 60 minutes depending on queue lengths at the time of arrival.

For most nationalities, there is no separate form to complete and no fee to pay at the counter. Having all documents organised and accessible before reaching the immigration desk is advised, as it can speed up the process considerably.

US lists categories for Green Card applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States government published a list of eight categories of people who qualify to apply for a permanent resident card, commonly known as a Green Card.

Eligibility ranges from family ties to US citizenship and employment in specialised fields to refugee or asylum status and victims of abuse.

Source: Legit.ng