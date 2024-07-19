Elsie, Basketmouth's former wife, has cried out with the kind of messages she gets from men willing to date her

In a post she made, she noted that her direct message was only opened for business and any other thing apart from that was not welcomed

She begged them in the name of God to stop sending her messages, as they are clogging her direct message on social media

Comedian Baskemouth's ex-wife, Elsie, is not happy with the kind of messages she has been receiving in her DM from men, who are willing to date her.

Legit.ng had reported that the humour merchant had opened up last year that his marriage of twelve years had crashed.

In a post shared by the mother of three, who has been giving marriage nuggets, she complained about the kind of memos she has been receiving from men.

According to her, she has been getting love messages a lot, and she was not satisfied with such kind of letters.

Elsie begs men

Pleading with them in the name of God, she said that she was only opened for business and any other message from them was not welcomed.

She also warned that they were clogging her direct messages. Fans took to the comments section to blame Elsie for the kind of memo she has been getting.

According to them, she has been displaying her backside unnecessarily in her post.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the Basketmouth's ex-wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@asagha_pro_mua:

"Basket of admirers. I saw what you did there man."

@ebieremac:

“To her basket of admirers” Instablog will you make heaven like this ? "

@ebychytoo:

"This sounds more like an invite.'"

@_deyola:

"You sef see what you carry."

@_deyola:

"You sef see what you carry, se the kind post you dey make"

@ify_pineapple_:

"Basket of Admirers. I saw what you did there."

@belle_nuri:

"Elsie we saw what you did here, even you sef know say this your post is unnecessary."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"If you check am now, e go be the same men +roling her for leaving her marriage! Smh."

@mywatchandi:

"Plot twist , no one is in her Dm."

@ada___ada:

"To her basket of admirers? Make una leave basket mouth alone ."

