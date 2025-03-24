Comedian Basketmouth and TV host Miz Vick have secured a nomination at the AMVCA for their impressive work together

The duo’s collaborative film titled “A Ghetto Love Story” highlights their unique ability to blend creativity and entertainment

Nigerians across social media are thrilled and blushing with pride as Basketmouth and Miz Vick publicly commend each other’s contributions

Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, and TV host Victoria Eze, aka Miz Vick, have set social media abuzz with their recent celebration of each other following an AMVCA nomination. The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) recognised their joint effort in the film A Ghetto Love Story, a project that has struck a chord with audiences across the country.

Basketmouth, a household name in Nigerian comedy, and Miz Vick, a versatile media personality, have not only proven their mettle in entertainment but have also shown how their partnership can yield impressive creative results.

Basketmouth and Miz Vick bag AMVCA nomination. Photo Credit: @mizvick

Source: Instagram

The nomination announcement has Nigerians blushing with pride as the duo’s chemistry—both on-screen and off-screen—continues to captivate fans.

Basketmouth took to Instagram on March 24, 2025, to laud Miz Vick who made a post celebrating her AMVCA nomination for Best Writer for her efforts on A Ghetto Love Story in just two weeks. Basketmouth wrote:

"Congratulations to you my ‘Good Thing’"

And Miz Vick replied:

"@basketmouth Thank you my better thing. 😝"

This nomination marks a significant milestone for them, as A Ghetto Love Story blends humour with a compelling narrative, featuring stars like Chioma Akpotha and Wole Ojo, which has resonated deeply with Nigerian viewers.

See the post here:

Reactions to Basketmouth and Miz Vick's lovey-dovey comments

@kalas_jnr24 said:

"Not surprised my fave cause you’re good normally 😍😊"

@chinwetalu noted:

"Agba writer!!! Na you suppose write Nigeria story! Congratulations my G!"

@samuella_elumelu commented:

"Well deserved babygirl! 🙌"

@ms.ibok said:

"The almighty never sleeps on you n that alone is a flex 🔥 congratulations 🥳"

@bettyharry_ said:

"Congratulations focused queen"

@official_udoh said:

"A Big congratulations ma, more inspiration Amen.🔥🔥🔥"

@dmannysglow commented:

"As it should be big Vee, congrats mama"

Basketmouth and Miz Vick's creative partnership

The AMVCA nod is not just a win for Basketmouth and Miz Vick but a testament to their ability to merge comedy and storytelling seamlessly.

Basketmouth, known for his rib-cracking stand-up routines, stepped into a new chapter with this film, while Miz Vick brought her storytelling prowess to the fore.

Their celebration of each other reflects a partnership rooted in respect and creativity, with Basketmouth publicly acknowledging Miz Vick’s genius in scriptwriting. Nigerians on social media have been quick to join the party, with many hailing the duo as a dynamic force in the entertainment industry.

Basketmouth and Miz Vick celebrate AMVCA nomination @mizvick

Source: Instagram

The excitement around their nomination shows how much Naija loves a success story, especially one that blends talent from two beloved figures.

Basketmouth introduces the new woman in his life

A previously published article on Legit.ng details how Basketmouth shared a photo with Miz Vick, hinting at a new chapter in his life, sparking widespread reactions online.

The post, which tagged Miz Vick, revealed her identity and left fans speculating about their relationship.

Netizens flooded social media with comments, marking it as a significant moment following his 2022 divorce from Elsie Okpocha.

